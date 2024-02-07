Advertisement

The Indian adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli drama Magpie has finally been announced and it's titled Kan Khajura. The show backed by Sony LIV is all set to cast Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew and Sarah Jane Dias alongside Mahesh Shetty, Ninad Kamat, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, and Usha Nadkarni.

The remake is being produced by Ajay Rai and directed by Chandan Arora. It also marks SonyLIV's in-house venture after securing the rights from Israel’s Yes Studios. The original Israeli series revolves around a convicted murderer who gains early release under the condition of assisting the police as an informant.

Renowned actor Mohit Raina who is celebrated for his roles in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev and the web series Mumbai Diaries expressed his excitement about stepping into the thriller genre. Raina highlighted the complexity of his character and stated, “My character has various shades associated with it and that has been a great responsibility to portray." He commended the collaborative effort and the collective commitment to honouring the legacy of Magpie for the Indian audience.

He added, “To get into the skin of the character, we tried on various looks that brought out a well-etched character. Magpie, a global sensation, was always a story waiting to cross borders and be adapted for the Indian audience. I am glad to be part of this story with filmmakers like Chandan at the helm, backed by a stellar cast, and talented writing, creative, and production teams.”

The Israeli series created by Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar, and Dana Eden has garnered international acclaim. It clinched the Best Screenplay award at the Berlin TV Series Festival in 2019 with nominations for Best International Series and Best Performance. Kan Khajura stands as the third adaptation of an Israeli series from Yes Studios for Sony LIV, following the success of Your Honor and Tanaav (Fauda).