Karmma Calling Has Been A Decade In The Making, Raveena Tandon Reveals
Raveena Tandon reveals she had been offered Karmma Calling a decade ago, but was unable to take it up at the time. The role however, remained hers.
Raveena Tandon is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series, Karmma Calling. The recently released trailer has made quite the buzz portraying a vengeful tale of deceit wrapped in glamour. The actress had recently opened up about how the show has essentially been in the works for ten years.
Raveena Tandon was offered Karmma Calling ten years back
At a press conference held in lieu of Karmma Calling, Raveena Tandon opened up about how her being able to star in the show has been the result of good karma. Raveena revealed how producer Ruchi Narain had approached her with the show ten years ago. However, at the time, she was unable to take up the offer as she had just given birth to son Ranbir. However, the series found its way back to Raveena at a more opportune time, ten years later.
She said, "I am a spiritual person. So I believe you reap what you sow. This journey with the show has been planned by the universe. I was offered the show ten years back but I couldn’t commit so many days back then since my son Ranbir was born. But it was karma that brought this back to me after ten years."
Raveena Tandon says her character in Karmma Calling is very different from her actual personality
Further reflecting on her role in the show, Raveena shared how her character of Indira Kothari is a complete deviation from who she is as a person. Reflecting on her process, the actress added that while she always attempts for her characters to carry a reflection of herself in some way or the other, she had to discard this process for Karmma Calling.
She said, "Indira Kothari is very different from the real person that I am. So there was always a dilemma because I did not want my thoughts to reflect in this role. For years, I have tried to play different roles, whether Aranyak or KGF 2. People have seen me in different avatars. But this one (Karmma Calling) is the first, and it was challenging."
