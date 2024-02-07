English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 01:12 IST

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Ananya Panday Is Glad Her Film Is Bringing People 'Comfort', Inspiring Them

Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan released on Netflix in December of 2023. Ananya recently reflected on the audience response to her film, expressing pride on the same.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday | Image:ananyapanday/Instagram
Ananya Panday is currently in the midst of filming for two big banner projects in her lineup - Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. The actress ended her year at the movies last year with direct-to-OTT release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actress recently opened up on the audience reaction to the film, expressing pride on her work.

Ananya Panday is all-smiles over Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's audience response


In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday opened up on the positive audience response for her last release for 2023 Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actress reflected on how the fact that the film was bringing comfort to people, even motivating them to make certain changes in their lives - was her biggest pay off from the project. 

She said, "It feels really good. It feels exciting, it feels motivating, and it feels like a release in some way because we give so much to the movies that we make...now it feels good because more than anything, the fact that people have related to it so much, they found comfort in the movie, they found things that they want to change in their lives because of a movie. When someone has a conversation because of a movie, I think that’s a good sign."

Ananya Panday says nobody expected much from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan


The actress also revealed how though a lot of work went into the making for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which also included extensive workshops, during its release it still came across as a rather under-the-radar project. However, Ananya was immensely happy with the fact that the film's content and narrative came as a good surprise to people. 

She said, "More than two years now, since we all got cast, we were workshopping and filming. I was so excited for it. I would keep telling everyone that Kho Gaye Hum Kahan would be fun, but that’s going to be different. And people were not expecting anything from it, and it was the best thing- good to surprise people."

Published January 16th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

