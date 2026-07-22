Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Is The Highest-paid Contesant On The Netflix Show, This Person Takes Home The Lowest Paycheque
Lock Upp 2: The Netflix show is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. A new report claims that Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ram Kapoor and Harshad Chopda draw the most salary per week from the show.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Lock Upp 2: The Netflix show has dominated social media discourse ever since its premiere on June 27. New episodes of the Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show stream every night at 8 PM. Controversies have been stirring from the show, and as it nears its conclusion, the audience's interest in the reality drama is heightened.
Who is the highest-paid contestant on Lock Upp 2?
A report in Koi Moi has shared the salaries of the most popular Lock Upp 2 contestants per week. As per the publication, TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, best known for his work in Kundali Bhagya, takes home a pay cheque of ₹25 Lakh per week. He is said to be the highest-paid contestant on the show. However, there is no confirmation on the same.
Next, Ram Kapoor is reportedly paid ₹15-₹20 Lakh per week of Lock Upp 2. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame, Harhad Chopra allegedly takes home ₹12-₹15 Lakh per week, while Shilpa Shinde, who entered the show as a wildcard contestant, is paid ₹15 Lakh per week.
As per the publication, another popular television face, Shivangi Joshi, is reportedly charging Lakh. The salaries of some contestants, such as Varun Yadav, Shreya Kalra, Pamela Serena, Akanksha Chaudhary and Sufi Motiwala remains unknown. As per the report, one of the least-paid contestants on the show is Akanksha Chamola. The wife of Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Chamola, takes home ₹4 lakh per week, as per reports.
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The Netflix show has reached an interesting juncture now. The finale of the reality show is expected to take place around August 15-16. Ahead of the finale, Yogesh Rawat was eliminated. Apoorva Makhija, aka ‘The Rebel Kid’, has also entered the show as a wildcard contestant. As of now, Lock Upp 2 contestants are Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Chaudhary, Varun Yadav, Sifu Motiwali, Akanksha Chamola, Pamela Serena, Shreya Kalra and Apoorva.
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