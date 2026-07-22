Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Collection: Vijay's Final Film Breaches ₹17 Cr Mark In Pre-sales, Still Trails GOAT And Leo

Jana Nayagan will hit the big screens on July 23. A day before the release of the movie, the collection has reached a staggering total in pre-sales. The release of Jana Nayagan precedes a massive anticipation because it marks CM Vijay's final film before his complete pivot into politics.

Jana Nayagan breaches ₹17 cr mark

As per Sacnilk, the Vijay starrer is headed towards a solid opening at the Indian box office. The growth in the pre-sales of the movie has accelerated at a good pace as soon as the advance booking collections commenced. Tamil Nadu is leading in advanced ticket sales. Worldwide collection of the movie for the opening day has crossed ₹33 crore.

Jana Nayagan has already sold 751095 tickets for the first day of release. This has led to the film's total of ₹17.01 crore. The trade tracking website has shared that the advance booking collection has been booking steadily. While the advance collection of the movie has been staggering, it is still less than Vijay's previous releases, Leo (2023) and GOAT. The 2023 release amassed ₹23 crore in pre-sales, while GOAT (2024) collected ₹24.5 crore in advance booking.

More about Jana Nayagan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C. Joseph Vijay's Jana Nayagan has finally locked in its theatrical release date, ending a long wait that kept fans on edge. The announcement comes as a major relief for the actor's admirers, who have eagerly awaited updates on what is widely expected to be his final film before his full-fledged political journey. With the release date now confirmed, anticipation for Jana Nayagan has reached a fever pitch. The announcement arrives on the heels of the film having cleared its long certification battle. The makers recently confirmed that the H. Vinoth directorial has been awarded an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), following compliance with 12 modifications suggested by the board. The film was originally slated for a Pongal release on January 9 but encountered trouble after the CBFC withheld certification, citing concerns that certain scenes could potentially offend religious sentiments.



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