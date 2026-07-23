Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar's Wife Shuts Down Rumours Of His Exit From Netflix Show Over 'Family Issues'

Lock Upp 2: The Netflix show has dominated social media discourse ever since its release on June 29. Bearing similarities with Bigg Boss, the show has reached its midpoint with fan wars at its peak and netizens extensively discussing the content of the new episodes every day. Not just fan pages, some social media accounts claiming to have sources on the inside are also sharing information about the eliminations, task winner and controversies on the show before it is aired online.

One such speculation doing the rounds on social media is that contestant Dheeraj Dhoopar had to exit Lock Upp 2 due to a 'family emergency'. The Instagram pages noted that the actor's son might be unwell, which is why he has decided to terminate his journey on the show midway. However, his wife has now put all speculation to rest.

On July 23, Vinny took to her Instagram account to share a story which read, "Our son is absolutely healthy & happy, touchwood." She added, "Although there are some rumours circulating on the internet about his health, they are completely untrue." Though Vinny did not mention her husband's elimination from Lock Upp, her statement clarifies that there is no ‘family emergency' and, ergo, no reason for the Kundali Bhagya to exit the Netflix reality show.

A screengrab of Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife post | Image: Instagram

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp Season 2 features celebrities living inside a jail-themed house, where they compete in tasks while dealing with allegations made against them. The reality show has three weeks left and streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.



Also Read: Lock Upp 2: This Contestant Is The Lowest-paid On The Netflix Show