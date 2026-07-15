Lock Upp 2: Madhuri Grover's 'Graceful' Exit Wins Hearts, Netizens Lambast Shreya Kalra For Aiding Her Elimination

The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 has stirred up a storm on social media. In a shocking mid-week eviction, Madhuri Grover was eliminated from the Netflix show. While her exit from the show is being widely discussed, fans have reacted well to her elimination from the show.

For the unversed, the mid-week eviction came with a surprise twist. When all the controllers decided to keep their dependents safe, the final toss-up was among Akanksha Chaudhary, Yogesh Rawat and Madhuri Grover. Two among the three people needed to be voted out, and the power to do so was given to Shreya, Pamela, Varun, Shilpa and Dheeraj Dhopar. For the final vote, Shreya Kalra had to name two people for nomination, and instead of naming Akanksha and Yogesh, which was expected, she voted against Madhuri.

This came after their friendship went sour following a recent task. After the task, Shreya was heard telling Madhuri that they are not friends anymore. Despite this, her voting out Grover came as a shock to all onlookers. Especially since Madhuri was the one who supported Shreya against all odds and against all housemates.

After the decision, Madhuri and Akanksha were named to be evicted. However, Riteish Deshmukh gave the contestants a final chance to save themselves from elimination. When a teary-eyed Akanksha requested Madhuri to be saved, the latter gave in immediately. Her selfless gesture has won the hearts of social media. Akanksha broke down, thanking her for the second chance and apologising for her misbehaviour towards Madhuri while they were in the house.