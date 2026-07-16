Weekend Binge-Watch List: The Hawk, Heartstopper Forever, The East Palace And More Shows On Netflix, Prime Video
From The Hawk and The Map of Longing Streaming to Heartstopper Forever, check out the complete list of web series releasing on OTT this weekend.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video. From The Hawk and The Map of Longing Streaming to Heartstopper Forever, the list includes shows from various genres and languages.
The Hawk
Will Ferrell stars as Lonnie Hawkins, 2004's number one golfer, who is attempting to make a comeback. However, he is up against his ex-wife and his son Lance, golf's new golden boy. The comedy show drops on July 16.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Map of Longing Streaming
It is a mini-series following Greta as she navigates the loss of her sister. To help Greta heal and find her footing in life, her sister leaves behind a game that sparks a journey of self-discovery and introduces her to a charming man named Will Tucker. It will release on July 17.
Advertisement
Where to watch: Netflix
Also Read: Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Chand Mera Dil, Maa Inti Bangaaram, Desire And More To Binge-Watch
Advertisement
Heartstopper Forever
It is a series about two teenagers whose friendship at school develops into a romantic relationship. While its three seasons have been hits, the story of Kit and Joe concludes with the feature film Heartstopper Forever, set to release on July 17.
Where to watch: Netflix
The East Palace
It is an upcoming South Korean dark fantasy television series directed by Choi Jung-kyu. The series follows individuals capable of sensing or slaying ghosts as they uncover hidden secrets. The film stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo, and Cho Seung-woo. The show will release on July 17.
Where to watch: Netflix
Young Farts Trailer Parts
The series revolves around two Alberta brothers who run a booming RV parts business. Their company reclaims and resells vintage camper pieces. The show will release on July 17.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Spooky In Love
Starring Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong, this K-drama follows the story of the unlikely partnership between a hotel heiress named Cheon Yeo-ri (Eun-bin), who can see ghosts, and a passionate prosecutor, Ma Gang-wook (Se-jong), who is terrified of them. It premieres on July 18.
Where to watch: Netflix
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.