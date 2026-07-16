Weekend Binge-Watch List: The Hawk, Heartstopper Forever, The East Palace And More Shows On Netflix, Prime Video

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video. From The Hawk and The Map of Longing Streaming to Heartstopper Forever, the list includes shows from various genres and languages.

The Hawk

Will Ferrell stars as Lonnie Hawkins, 2004's number one golfer, who is attempting to make a comeback. However, he is up against his ex-wife and his son Lance, golf's new golden boy. The comedy show drops on July 16.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Map of Longing Streaming

It is a mini-series following Greta as she navigates the loss of her sister. To help Greta heal and find her footing in life, her sister leaves behind a game that sparks a journey of self-discovery and introduces her to a charming man named Will Tucker. It will release on July 17.

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Where to watch: Netflix

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Heartstopper Forever

It is a series about two teenagers whose friendship at school develops into a romantic relationship. While its three seasons have been hits, the story of Kit and Joe concludes with the feature film Heartstopper Forever, set to release on July 17.

Where to watch: Netflix

The East Palace

It is an upcoming South Korean dark fantasy television series directed by Choi Jung-kyu. The series follows individuals capable of sensing or slaying ghosts as they uncover hidden secrets. The film stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo, and Cho Seung-woo. The show will release on July 17.

Where to watch: Netflix

Young Farts Trailer Parts

The series revolves around two Alberta brothers who run a booming RV parts business. Their company reclaims and resells vintage camper pieces. The show will release on July 17.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Spooky In Love

Starring Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong, this K-drama follows the story of the unlikely partnership between a hotel heiress named Cheon Yeo-ri (Eun-bin), who can see ghosts, and a passionate prosecutor, Ma Gang-wook (Se-jong), who is terrified of them. It premieres on July 18.