Lock Upp 2: Riteish Deshmukh's No-word Reaction To Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja's 'All Actors Have Affair' Comment Goes Viral

Several videos from the first episode of Lock Upp 2 have gone viral on social media. In one of the viral moments, Riteish Deshmukh reacted to Sunita Ahuja's comment about infidelity, and that has gone viral on social media. Ritiesh and his wife, Genelia, are one of Bollywood's favourite couples. The recent clip has reaffirmed that the actor is a ‘green flag’.

Speaking at Lock Upp 2, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja spoke about the allegations she levelled against her actor husband. Sunita said, "Pyaar mein toh aapko har cheez bardasht karna chahiye. Chi Chi ne life mein itne affairs kiye, chalo hero heroine mein toh hote hi hain. Toh mujhe lagta hai itne saal jo maine Chi Chi ke saath nibhaya hai, I think uske jaisa beta hona chahiye (In love, you should be able to tolerate everything. Chi Chi had so many affairs in his life; well, heroes and heroines do have such things. I think that after standing by Chi Chi for so many years, I deserve to have a son like him)."

On this, Farah Khan looked at Riteish Deshmukh, signalling if he does the same. Without saying anything, Ritiesh simply signalled no. His nonverbal cue has now gone viral online. Fans of Riteish Deshmukh and Geneila have reshared the video multiple times.

The show will feature 14 celebrities living together in a confined environment, cut off from the outside world while facing a series of challenges, punishments and eliminations over six weeks. The show will place contestants under constant scrutiny as they face daily tasks, status-based hierarchies, chargesheets and punishments. The makers claim that the format is designed to test both resilience and survival instincts, with the pressure expected to reveal new sides of the contestants over time. As per a press release, Riteish Deshmukh said the series reflects the fast-paced world people live in today, where perception and public opinion often play a significant role. He noted that every contestant would enter the show with a strategy, but circumstances inside the house could quickly change the course of the game. Farah Khan described the format as an environment with "no filters" and "no retakes", where contestants would have to deal with real pressure while being watched by audiences.



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