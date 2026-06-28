Lock Upp 2: Why Did Shreya Kalra Take Snarky Digs At Yogesh Rawat? Splitsvilla Connection Behind Duo's Viral Spat Explained

The second season of Lock Upp kicked off with tons of controversy, viral moments and shocking confessions. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the first episode of the show premiered on Netflix on June 27 (Saturday). One of the most viral moments on the show is Akanksha Chamola admitting that she and her husband, Gaurav Khanna, are getting a divorce. However, another conversation has been doing the rounds on social media.

Why are Shreya Kalra and Yogesh Rawat feuding in Lock Upp 2?

In viral clips from the first episode of Lock Upp 2, Shreya Kalra could be seen taking some digs at another contestant, Yogesh Rawat. While it may look like just another spat from the show, the feud stems from Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary's Spiltsvilla X6 stint. Most recently, the duo were in the spotlight for an alleged infidelity row, which also included Ruru.

Yogesh sparked a controversy when he chose Ruru, whom he knew from earlier, over Akanksha Choudhary, with whom he had made an organic connection on the show. This gave rise to massive backlash for Yogesh. His reunion with Akanksha in Lock Upp 2 has brought back the controversy.

In the first episode of Lock Upp 2, Uorfi Javed came as a guest to introduce the duo. While she was explaining the Splitsvilla row, Shreya Kalra kept prompting her. This happened because, following Splitsvilla, Shreya made several vlogs and podcasts dissing Yogesh. In some of the episodes, she called Yogesh a ‘cheater’. Because of this, the rivalry between Shreya and Yogesh spilt over to Lock Upp 2. The row further escalated when Shreya repeatedly gestured ‘clock it’, a phrase Ruru often used in Splitsvilla. This irked Yogesh further, and it led to his heated exchange with Shreya.



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