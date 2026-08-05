Lock Upp 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Or Shivangi Joshi, Who Will Take Home ₹1 Crore Prize Money? Ekta Kapoor Drops Big Hint

Lock Upp season 2 finale will stream on Netflix from 8 PM tonight, August 5. Premiered in late June, the show has dominated social media discourse ever since. Ahead of the finale, social media users and fan pages were buzzing with specualtions over who would emerge as the winner. Closer to the finale, the internet is debating whether Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra will emerge as the winners of Lock Upp 2.

Some social media pages, claiming to be an insider on the show, have reported that Shivangi Joshi has emerged as the winner. On the other hand, contrasting reports suggest that Shreya Kalra has lifted the trophy and won the ₹1 crore cash prize. Amid this, a video of Ekta Kapoor from after the finale shoot has gone viral online.

Ekta Kapoor, along with some previously eliminated contestants like Akanksha Chamola and Pamela, attended an event in Mumbai on August 4. Speaking to the paparazzi present at the venue, the producer of Lock Upp 2 seemingly gave a hint of who the winner could be.

As Ekta posed on the red carpet, a paparazzo could be heard yelling that Shreya Kalra has won Lock Upp 2. The videographer said, "Ektaa ji sunane mein aaya hai Shreya winner hai? (Ektaa ji, I’ve heard that Shreya is the winner?)" To this, Ektaa replied, “Kyun agar Shivangi hogi toh problem hai kya? (Why is it a problem if Shivangi wins?).” While the producer did not give any clarity, social media users are taking her statement as a confirmation of Shivangi's victory. However, adding to this, Ektaa also shared that he had nothing to do with the decision of who the winner would be.



Also Read: Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: Know Finalists, Streaming Platform, Cash Prize

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