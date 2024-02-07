Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee is currently enjoying success with his latest web series Killer Soup, which also stars Konkona Sensharma. The actor has received praise from both critics and the audience for his performance in the show. However, he had to apologise to a fan who was dissatisfied with the show. On Thursday, the actor shared a voice note from a fan on his official Instagram account. In the audio, the female fan expressed her disappointment, saying she had hoped the actor would show how to make soup on the show.

A file photo of Manoj Bajpayee | Image: Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee apologises to a fan

Manoj Bajpayee took to his social media handle to share a voice note by his fan. The fan can be heard saying, "Manoj ji mujhe aapki nayi web series Killer Soup bahot acchi lagi. Lekin aap se ek shikayat hai. Maine pure 8 episodes dekh liye lekin aap ne kahi bhi soup banana nahi sikhaya. Mera 655 rupaye ka nuksaan ho gaya kyuki maine toh soup banane ke liye sabzi aur masale khareed liye the. Iss nuksaan ki bharpayi kaun karega? (Manoj ji, I really liked your new web series "Killer Soup." However, I have one complaint. I watched all 8 episodes, but you didn't teach how to make soup anywhere. I incurred a loss of 655 rupees because I bought vegetables and spices to make soup. Who will compensate for this loss?)"

Manoj Bajpayee shared this on his insta story 😂 pic.twitter.com/ElhWp82s5n — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) January 18, 2024

Responding to the fan, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Aapke 655 rupaye ke nuksaan ke liye maafi chahta hu." Tagging co-star Konkona, he added, "adha adha share kare?" and along with a laughing emoticon.

Manoj Bajpayee calls Killer Soup multi-layered masterpiece

Manoj Bajpayee shared that the show is not just a one-time watch, and it's like peeling back the layers of an onion -- there's always more to discover. The versatile actor said that he is fortunate to be a part of this masterpiece.

A still from Killer Soup | Image: X

Talking about the same, Manoj said: "Killer Soup is not just a one-time watch. To truly appreciate the artistry and effort that has gone into the series, I urge viewers to watch it at least thrice. Each viewing will bring forth new realisations and a deeper connection to the characters and their resolutions.”

Layered with complex character arcs, the series boasts a stunning visual and captive narrative. Loosely inspired by a news headline, this work of fiction, starring Konkona Sen Sharma, and Manoj narrates the gripping tale of an ambitious housewife pursuing her dream of owning a restaurant and perfecting a soup recipe, only to be entangled in a web of lies and cover-ups.

(With inputs from IANS)