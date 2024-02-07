Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:30 IST
Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Apologised To A Disappointed Fan For THIS Reason
Manoj Bajpayee had to apologise to a fan who was dissatisfied with his recent web series titled Killer Soup co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Manoj Bajpayee is currently enjoying success with his latest web series Killer Soup, which also stars Konkona Sensharma. The actor has received praise from both critics and the audience for his performance in the show. However, he had to apologise to a fan who was dissatisfied with the show. On Thursday, the actor shared a voice note from a fan on his official Instagram account. In the audio, the female fan expressed her disappointment, saying she had hoped the actor would show how to make soup on the show.
Manoj Bajpayee apologises to a fan
Manoj Bajpayee took to his social media handle to share a voice note by his fan. The fan can be heard saying, "Manoj ji mujhe aapki nayi web series Killer Soup bahot acchi lagi. Lekin aap se ek shikayat hai. Maine pure 8 episodes dekh liye lekin aap ne kahi bhi soup banana nahi sikhaya. Mera 655 rupaye ka nuksaan ho gaya kyuki maine toh soup banane ke liye sabzi aur masale khareed liye the. Iss nuksaan ki bharpayi kaun karega? (Manoj ji, I really liked your new web series "Killer Soup." However, I have one complaint. I watched all 8 episodes, but you didn't teach how to make soup anywhere. I incurred a loss of 655 rupees because I bought vegetables and spices to make soup. Who will compensate for this loss?)"
Advertisement
Responding to the fan, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Aapke 655 rupaye ke nuksaan ke liye maafi chahta hu." Tagging co-star Konkona, he added, "adha adha share kare?" and along with a laughing emoticon.
Advertisement
Manoj Bajpayee calls Killer Soup multi-layered masterpiece
Manoj Bajpayee shared that the show is not just a one-time watch, and it's like peeling back the layers of an onion -- there's always more to discover. The versatile actor said that he is fortunate to be a part of this masterpiece.
Advertisement
Talking about the same, Manoj said: "Killer Soup is not just a one-time watch. To truly appreciate the artistry and effort that has gone into the series, I urge viewers to watch it at least thrice. Each viewing will bring forth new realisations and a deeper connection to the characters and their resolutions.”
Advertisement
Layered with complex character arcs, the series boasts a stunning visual and captive narrative. Loosely inspired by a news headline, this work of fiction, starring Konkona Sen Sharma, and Manoj narrates the gripping tale of an ambitious housewife pursuing her dream of owning a restaurant and perfecting a soup recipe, only to be entangled in a web of lies and cover-ups.
(With inputs from IANS)
Advertisement
Published January 20th, 2024 at 15:25 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
India greenlights Scotch whisky importWeb Stories30 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.