Manoj Bajpayee recently featured in the dark comedy thriller series Killer Soup. The actor has now urged audiences to view the show not just once but multiple times. He talked about how the experience of watching the series is like peeling back layers of an onion and added that each viewing reveals new dimensions and connections to the characters.

More about Killer Soup

This Abhishek Chaubey directorial is a gripping tale loosely inspired by a news headline, featuring Konkona Sen Sharma alongside Manoj. The narrative follows an ambitious housewife pursuing her dream of owning a restaurant and perfecting a soup recipe. However, her aspirations become entangled in a web of lies and cover-ups.

Killer Soup | Image: IMDb

Manoj Bajpayee talks about Killer Soup

Manoj in the movie plays dual roles as Prabhakar ‘Prabhu’ Shetty and Umesh Shetty. He recently expressed gratitude for being part of this layered story. Encouraging viewers to delve into the nuances of the series, Manoj said, "Killer Soup is not just a one-time watch. To truly appreciate the artistry and effort that has gone into the series, I urge viewers to watch it at least thrice.”

The actor continued, “Each viewing will bring forth new realisations and a deeper connection to the characters and their resolutions. It's like peeling back the layers of an onion – there's always more to discover. There are so many subtle elements in the story and the characters that you might miss if you don't pay close attention.”

Killer Soup | Image: IMDb

The dark comedy promises a compelling blend of love, lust, thrill, and suspense, seasoned with dark humour that sets it apart. At the centre of this culinary drama is Swathi Shetty, portrayed by Konkona, a woman in her early forties. Killer Soup is currently streaming on Netflix.

With inputs from IANS.