Maria Sten All Set To Return To Reacher For Upcoming Season

It has been confirmed that Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley in the third season of one of Amazon’s biggest shows, Reacher. The third season is currently filming in Toronto. Prime Video renewed Reacher for a third season before its season two premiere in December. The actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of a report from The Hollywood Reporter, confirming the news. “I hope y’all are ready because the ‘Persuader’ is coming for you…” she wrote in the caption.

All about Reacher Season 3

Prime Video, on Wednesday, revealed that season three will be based on Persuader, the seventh of author Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels. The season will witness Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant being held by someone from Reacher’s past. Neagley is not a character in the book. Therefore, there is not much known about her role. Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios have collaborated to produce the show. Showrunner Nick Santora is executive producing season three along with Child, Ritchson, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell.

Alan Ritchson about Reacher

Earlier, in a conversation with PTI, Alan Ritchson compared the show to a modern-day Western. Elaborating on the same, he said that his protagonist is all about swift justice and that appeals to viewers who resonate with his quest "to do the right thing".

"Justice bleeds into vengeance for Reacher. So I think there's a lot of colour in between the black and white as to how he sees the world. It's like a modern-day Western, he's judge, jury and executioner,” Alan said.

Giving his two bits, Alan mentioned that “it is a bit of wish fulfillment where we get to escape to a world where Reacher makes that a reality. And I think that's what makes it fun for people.” Beside Alan and Maria, the series also stars Sarinda Swan, Shaun Sipos, Ferdinand Kingley, Robert Patrick and Domenick Lombardozzi in key roles.