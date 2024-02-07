Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 22:42 IST

Mirzapur 3 Release Date Out? Here's When The Highly-anticipated Crime-thriller Will Stream On OTT

For the ones waiting for Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna to make a return, check out when the third season of Mirzapur will stream on OTT.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mirzapur 3
Mirzapur 3 | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The much awaited instalment of the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur 3 has reportedly got a release date. Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, the popular series was directed by Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

When is Mirzapur 3 releasing?

The series is set to premiere in the final week of March 2024, according to reports from news9live.com. While the exact release date is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that all filming and post-production tasks have been completed and the makers are ready to release the project.

What more do we know about Mirzapur 3?

The cast of Mirzapur 3 features familiar faces including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang. The series revolves around the dominant figure of Mirzapur, Akhandanand Tripathi, alias Kaleen Bhaiya, a millionaire carpet exporter and mafia don in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

In the first season, the primary cast included Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The second season retained most of the core cast from the first, with the exception of Massey and Pilgaonkar. New faces introduced included Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

The storyline of Mirzapur 3 centres around the powerful Akhandanand Tripathi and his unworthy, power-hungry son, Munna. The plot unfolds as an incident at a wedding procession brings Munna into contact with Ramakant Pandit, an upstanding lawyer, and his sons, Guddu and Bablu. What ensues is a game of ambition, power, and greed that poses a threat to the fabric of the lawless city of Mirzapur.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 22:42 IST

