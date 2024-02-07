Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 13:59 IST
Miss Perfect Trailer: Lavanya Tripathi, Abhijeet Starrer Promises A Fun-Filled Rollercoaster
Lavanya Tripathi is all set for her upcoming web series titled Miss Perfect. Recently, the makers of the series released the trailer of Miss Perfect.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Lavanya Tripathi earlier made headlines for tying the knot with Varun Tej Konidela at a grand wedding in Italy. Now, she is back to work and all set for her upcoming web series titled Miss Perfect. Recently, the trailer of the show was released at an event in Hyderabad and it promises to be a fun rollercoaster ride.
Miss Perfect trailer starring Lavanya Tripathi promises a fun-filled adventure
Lavanya Tripathi stars as the female lead in the web series Miss Perfect, who is a neat freak. In the trailer, she moves into an apartment complex and meets a handsome man played by Abhijeet, a messy person who lives a carefree and shabby lifestyle. Interestingly, Lavanya switches gears, enters his house as a maid, Lakshmi, and plays two characters at once.
The trailer portrays this confusion in an interesting way. After a long gap, Lavanya is shown in a very chirpy role and right from her look to her fun antics, Lavanya looks and plays her part well in the show. The banter between Abhijeet and Lavanya appears amusing and has been executed well.
Miss Perfect draws inspiration from popular sitcoms
Miss Perfect takes inspiration from popular sitcoms, particularly those that thrive on amusing conflicts and dramatic scenarios within shared living spaces. Think Friends meets Only Murders in the Building, with a dash of OCD thrown in for good measure.
Advertisement
At the heart of the story is Lavanya Tripathi's Miss Perfect, aptly named for her obsessive need for order and cleanliness. A misplaced picture frame or a crumpled chip packet are enough to send her into a tizzy. With the entry of Abijeet Duddala, a self-proclaimed perfect chef, you have a recipe for clashing personalities. Meanwhile, the we series will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 2.
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 13:59 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Colombian Woman Expecting 20th ChildWorld5 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.