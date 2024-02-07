Advertisement

Lavanya Tripathi earlier made headlines for tying the knot with Varun Tej Konidela at a grand wedding in Italy. Now, she is back to work and all set for her upcoming web series titled Miss Perfect. Recently, the trailer of the show was released at an event in Hyderabad and it promises to be a fun rollercoaster ride.

Miss Perfect trailer starring Lavanya Tripathi promises a fun-filled adventure

Lavanya Tripathi stars as the female lead in the web series Miss Perfect, who is a neat freak. In the trailer, she moves into an apartment complex and meets a handsome man played by Abhijeet, a messy person who lives a carefree and shabby lifestyle. Interestingly, Lavanya switches gears, enters his house as a maid, Lakshmi, and plays two characters at once.

The perfect love story or is it? Chaos, craziness and a lot of cuteness, this rom com will take your heart!#HotstarSpecials #MissPerfect Streaming from Feb 2nd.https://t.co/rjw157GvhW — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 23, 2024

The trailer portrays this confusion in an interesting way. After a long gap, Lavanya is shown in a very chirpy role and right from her look to her fun antics, Lavanya looks and plays her part well in the show. The banter between Abhijeet and Lavanya appears amusing and has been executed well.

Miss Perfect poster | Image: X

Miss Perfect draws inspiration from popular sitcoms

Miss Perfect takes inspiration from popular sitcoms, particularly those that thrive on amusing conflicts and dramatic scenarios within shared living spaces. Think Friends meets Only Murders in the Building, with a dash of OCD thrown in for good measure.

Advertisement

At the heart of the story is Lavanya Tripathi's Miss Perfect, aptly named for her obsessive need for order and cleanliness. A misplaced picture frame or a crumpled chip packet are enough to send her into a tizzy. With the entry of Abijeet Duddala, a self-proclaimed perfect chef, you have a recipe for clashing personalities. Meanwhile, the we series will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 2.

