English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 09:18 IST

Namrata Sheth Opens Up About Working With Varun Sood Amid Dating Rumours: We Have The Best Time…

Amid dating rumours, Namrata Sheth has opened up about how it was working with co-star Varun Sood on the sets of Karmma Calling.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Namrata Sheth-Varun Sood
Namrata Sheth-Varun Sood | Image:Namrata Sheth-Varun Sood
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actress Namrata Sheth has opened up on her friendship with co-star Varun Sood. Both of them are a part of web series Karmma Calling. Speaking about her off-camera relationship with Varun, Namrata said that there was never a moment where they were not laughing, joking, or making fun of something or the other.

Namrata opens up about her bond with Varun 

Namrata has opened up about her bond with Varun amid dating rumors. The duo has been the talk of the town after their sizzling chemistry on the show. Speaking about the same, she said, "Working with Varun was just an absolute blast, we instantly got along and we would just have the best time on set. He is a hilarious person. So, there was never a moment where we were not laughing or joking, making fun of something or the other. We had become such great friends through the process."

Calling Varun a supportive collaborator, Namrata said he was so easy to do scenes with.

Advertisement

"Some of my favorite scenes in the show are the scenes with him because it just felt so easy. He was just so supportive and kind. We had to do a lot of heavy scenes and some days were tougher than the others, but Varun was always patient, always there and was very encouraging.

Varun and Namrata in Karmma Calling | Image: Instagram

"We have become such great friends through the process and working with him has been great fun," she added.

Advertisement

Varun and Namrata dating?

According to information obtained by Pinkvilla, Varun and Namrata are dating each other.  Sources claim that they grew closer to one another during the shoot and that their bond deepened. People in their immediate vicinity even acknowledged their chemistry in a light-hearted manner.

Advertisement

A source shared, “Varun and Namrata really hit it off very well during the shoot of Karmma Calling. They have been close to each other ever since. They are love interests to each other in the series, but off camera people use to tease them since we all think there is a spark between them. They used to chill together between shots and eat meals together."

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 09:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Zaheer gives quick retort to KP after he took pride in dismissing Dhoni

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries18 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement