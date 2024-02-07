Advertisement

Actress Namrata Sheth has opened up on her friendship with co-star Varun Sood. Both of them are a part of web series Karmma Calling. Speaking about her off-camera relationship with Varun, Namrata said that there was never a moment where they were not laughing, joking, or making fun of something or the other.

Namrata opens up about her bond with Varun

Namrata has opened up about her bond with Varun amid dating rumors. The duo has been the talk of the town after their sizzling chemistry on the show. Speaking about the same, she said, "Working with Varun was just an absolute blast, we instantly got along and we would just have the best time on set. He is a hilarious person. So, there was never a moment where we were not laughing or joking, making fun of something or the other. We had become such great friends through the process."

Calling Varun a supportive collaborator, Namrata said he was so easy to do scenes with.

"Some of my favorite scenes in the show are the scenes with him because it just felt so easy. He was just so supportive and kind. We had to do a lot of heavy scenes and some days were tougher than the others, but Varun was always patient, always there and was very encouraging.

Varun and Namrata in Karmma Calling | Image: Instagram

"We have become such great friends through the process and working with him has been great fun," she added.

Varun and Namrata dating?

According to information obtained by Pinkvilla, Varun and Namrata are dating each other. Sources claim that they grew closer to one another during the shoot and that their bond deepened. People in their immediate vicinity even acknowledged their chemistry in a light-hearted manner.

A source shared, “Varun and Namrata really hit it off very well during the shoot of Karmma Calling . They have been close to each other ever since. They are love interests to each other in the series, but off camera people use to tease them since we all think there is a spark between them. They used to chill together between shots and eat meals together."