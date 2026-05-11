Not Trolling, This Is The Reason Behind Bhumi Pednekar's Exit From Netflix Show The Royals Season 2: Report
Bhumi Pednekar will reportedly not be a part of the Netflix drama show, The Royals, which also co-stars Ishaan Khatter. Speculations are rife about the reason behind the actress's exit from the show.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Netflix show, The Royals, premiered almost a year ago in 2025. Bhumi Pednekar and Ishan Khatter formed the lead cast of the drama that sparked ample conversation at the time of its release. Social media users were left divided about the show upon its release, while Bhumi was subjected to endless trolling.
The actress was mocked over her ‘stiff looks’ in the show, and netizens alleged that her appearance appeared different. Conversation about Bhumi's face and expression dominated her performance on the show. In the post-release interviews, the actress also admitted that the criticism got to her and she was forced to take a break.
Despite the mixed reviews, The Royals was greenlit for a second season by Netflix. However, fresh reports claim that Bhumi will not be returning to the show. Initially, it was speculated that the actress decided to step back because of the trolling. However, insiders in the know have cleared the air.
Sources close to the show's production told Mid-day, “When you do a romance, it is the story that leads. When the show came out, what resonated [with the audience] was the family — Ishaan, Sakshi, Zeenat, and the world of The Royals — which feels different. We left season one with an unresolved romance. There was no decision to carry it forward. There was no fight with Bhumi. The makers are simply letting the story lead forward organically in the second season."
Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Spends Mother's Day With Parents, Gf Saba Azad in France
Advertisement
The insider in the know also asserted that Bhumi is already preoccupied with other projects, such as Amazon Prime Video’s Daldal and another straight-to-OTT movie. The source added, “Bhumi is also set to feature opposite Imran Khan in what insiders describe as his long-awaited comeback film for Netflix. The project, currently under wraps, has been in development for some time. She is also expected to begin working on Daldal 2, a project that aligns more closely with the intense space she has increasingly gravitated towards in recent years." Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, written by Neha Veena Sharma, and produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications, The Royals starred veteran actress Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, and Udit Arora, among others.
Also Read: Trisha Mobbed At Vijay's Swearing-In Ceremony, Videos Go Viral
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.