Not Trolling, This Is The Reason Behind Bhumi Pednekar's Exit From Netflix Show The Royals Season 2: Report

Netflix show, The Royals, premiered almost a year ago in 2025. Bhumi Pednekar and Ishan Khatter formed the lead cast of the drama that sparked ample conversation at the time of its release. Social media users were left divided about the show upon its release, while Bhumi was subjected to endless trolling.

The actress was mocked over her ‘stiff looks’ in the show, and netizens alleged that her appearance appeared different. Conversation about Bhumi's face and expression dominated her performance on the show. In the post-release interviews, the actress also admitted that the criticism got to her and she was forced to take a break.

A still of Bhumi Pednekar from The Royals | Image: X

Despite the mixed reviews, The Royals was greenlit for a second season by Netflix. However, fresh reports claim that Bhumi will not be returning to the show. Initially, it was speculated that the actress decided to step back because of the trolling. However, insiders in the know have cleared the air.

Sources close to the show's production told Mid-day, “When you do a romance, it is the story that leads. When the show came out, what resonated [with the audience] was the family — Ishaan, Sakshi, Zeenat, and the world of The Royals — which feels different. We left season one with an unresolved romance. There was no decision to carry it forward. There was no fight with Bhumi. The makers are simply letting the story lead forward organically in the second season."



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