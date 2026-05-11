Trisha Mobbed At Vijay's Swearing-In Ceremony In Chennai, Videos Go Viral

Actress Trisha was present at the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay in Chennai on Sunday. The actress caught the attention of social media users in a mint green saree with a jasmine gajra adorning her hair. Several videos of the actress from the event are now viral online.

In some of the clips, she was seen getting mobbed by fans and supporters of the actor and his party, TVK. Videos show that the actress struggled to find a way out of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where the event was held. Trisha was seen being escorted out by security as fans tried to sneak in selfies and videos with her. Social media users have reacted strongly to the video, flagging safety concerns.

Trisha attended Vijay's oath-taking ceremony in a seafoam-green saree paired with a golden-motif blouse. She completed her traditional look with a neatly tied bun adorned with a white gajra and accessorised with jewellery featuring red stones. Her appearance was complemented by subtle makeup.



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Ever since her appearance, the actress has been mercilessly trolled for attending the event. This comes after Vijay's wife moved court to seek a divorce, ending their 27-year marriage, alleging an affair with an actress. While she did not mention any names, netizens believe the actress in question is Trisha. Her attending the swearing in of Vijay while his estranged wife and children gave it a miss raised eyebrows.



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