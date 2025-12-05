NRI Character In Pluribus Gives Desis The Ick: Breaking Bad To Breaking Hindi

The creator of the acclaimed Breaking Bad universe has impressed fans once again with his new show Pluribus. The sci-fi drama about a post apocalypse world is currently one of the most trending shows in the world. While Indians too are fast catching up on one of the most talked about series this year, a character in one of the episodes gave desis an instant ick.

A video from the show has been going viral in which a purported NRI speaks to Carol (Rhea Seehorn) in a moment of utter exasperation. She shouts at her but is unable to speak clear Hindi. Indian viewers were left annoyed at the casting choice and how the scene plays out.

"This is sheldon cooper level of bad hindi pronunciation (sic)," wrote one about the viral Pluribus scene featuring a character speaking Hindi. Another one commented, "I cringed at this scene too, I knew what's up, the actor doesn't know Hindi either and they don't look like they gave a f**k about the dialogue being legible to absolutely anyone, that's actually very sad (sic)." A funny comment read, "From Breaking Bad to Breaking Hindi (sic)."

Fans of the show have also objected to how the non-American characters in Pluribus are depicted. Pluribus follows the story of Carol, a cynical woman living in a world where people are constantly happy. The show has premiered six episodes so far, with the seventh one dropping on December 12 on Apple TV. Season 1 will have nine episodes and the makers have already ordered the series to return with two more seasons.