Pushpa 3 The Rampage Shelved? Allu Arjun's Post On Sequel's Anniversary Hints At Franchise Wrap

On December 4 last year, Pushpa 2: The Rule took over the box office. The movie not only became the biggest opener for a Hindi release, it shattered many more records during its theatrical run. The ending of Pushpa 2 also teased the third installment, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage. However, while fans have been eagerly waiting for the threequel to go on the floors, Allu Arjun's latest post hints at the franchise meeting its end without the third part getting made. A video released by Mythri Movie Makers also carried no clues about Pushpa 3.

On the 1 year release anniversary of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun shared a BTS picture with director Sukumar, and wrote on X, "PUSHPA has been an unforgettable five-year journey in our lives. This movie’s audience has given us immense love, strength, and courage to dive deeper into our craft. We will always be grateful to everyone in this country and beyond for making it a phenomenon. It has been my honour to walk this journey with all my artists, technicians, the entire unit, producers, distributors, and of course, our captain @aryasukku garu. I thank each and every one of you for being part of this journey. With a heart full of gratitude once again… THANK YOU (sic)."

While such posts are accompanied by a tease about the upcoming chapter in the movie series, no mention of Pushpa 3 and the mawkish tone of the post led many to believe that the forthcoming planned saga set in the world of sandalwood smuggling has been silently shelved.

At the end of Pushpa 2, a mysterious villain is teased, who attempts to kill Pushpa (Allu Arjun) and his family. Vijay Deverakonda's name has been attached to play this mystery character without any official confirmation from the makers. Rumours have also been rife that Fahadh Faasil, an integral part of Pushpa films, was unhappy with his role in the sequel and its reception and decided to part ways from the franchise.