Updated 15 March 2026 at 23:48 IST
OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Chiraiya, BTS The Comeback Live, Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man, Wicked: For Good, The Housemaid And More Movies And Web Series To Stream
From new movies Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Border 2 and Wicked: For Good to series Kasargod Embassy, Chiraiya and the much awaited BTS The Comeback Live, here's everything new and trending to stream on OTT platforms.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
OTT Releases This Week: While fans are excited for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 launching worldwide in cinema halls on March 19, there's plenty still to look forward to on streaming platforms in India. Here's a list of new releases in the coming week.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
The spin-off movie based on the popular crime series Peaky Blinders is all set to premiere this week. Apart from Cillian Murphy's return as Tommy Shelby, Barry Keoghan joins the franchise in a pivotal role. It will debut on OTT on March 20.
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Where to watch: Netflix
Border 2
Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan gave Bollywood its first hit in 20206 in Border 2. After its theatrical run has wound up, it will debut on OTT on March 20.
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Where to watch: Netflix
Chiraiya
Divya Dutta headlines Chiraiya, a Hindi series that explores sensitive issues around marriage, consent and the silence that often surrounds them. The six-episode social drama aims to spark conversations about marital rights and gender justice. It will stream from March 20.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang
BTS will livestream a global comeback concert on March 21, featuring all seven members performing together. This is the first time in nearly four years when the bandmates reunite.
Where to watch: Netflix
Wicked: For Good
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's live action adaptation of the musical will see the release of its second installment, Wicked: For Good on March 21.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Kasaragod Embassy
Malayalam series Kasaragod Embassy will debut online on March 20. The plot of actor Kabir Duhan Singh's thriller web series revolves around a fake passport racket and its takedown.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Deadloch Season 2
The critically acclaimed Australian crime comedy returns as detectives Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) head to a new town. The first two episodes of the show will drop on March 20.
Where to watch: Prime Video
The Housemaid
Sydney Sweeney’s hit mystery thriller The Housemaid will be available online in India from March 19. Its superhit verdict has already spawned a sequel.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Jazz City
Jazz City is a Bengali-language historical thriller series streaming from March 19. Directed by Soumik Sen, the show is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and explores the espionage and political intrigue unfolding within Kolkata's Park Street jazz club scene.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Landlord
The Kannada period action drama Landlord, starring and directed by Duniya Vijay, premieres on March 19 after completing its theatrical run with mixed reviews. Set in 1980s rural Karnataka, the film is a gritty, character-driven tale and is sure to find audiences on OTT.
Where to watch: ZEE5
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Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 15 March 2026 at 23:48 IST