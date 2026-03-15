OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Chiraiya, BTS The Comeback Live, Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man, Wicked: For Good, The Housemaid And More Movies And Web Series To Stream

Border 2 and Peaky Blinders: The Immortal man are among the new OTT releases this week | Image: Republic

OTT Releases This Week: While fans are excited for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 launching worldwide in cinema halls on March 19, there's plenty still to look forward to on streaming platforms in India. Here's a list of new releases in the coming week.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

The spin-off movie based on the popular crime series Peaky Blinders is all set to premiere this week. Apart from Cillian Murphy's return as Tommy Shelby, Barry Keoghan joins the franchise in a pivotal role. It will debut on OTT on March 20.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Border 2

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan gave Bollywood its first hit in 20206 in Border 2. After its theatrical run has wound up, it will debut on OTT on March 20.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Chiraiya

Divya Dutta headlines Chiraiya, a Hindi series that explores sensitive issues around marriage, consent and the silence that often surrounds them. The six-episode social drama aims to spark conversations about marital rights and gender justice. It will stream from March 20.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang

BTS will livestream a global comeback concert on March 21, featuring all seven members performing together. This is the first time in nearly four years when the bandmates reunite.

Where to watch: Netflix

Wicked: For Good

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's live action adaptation of the musical will see the release of its second installment, Wicked: For Good on March 21.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Kasaragod Embassy

Malayalam series Kasaragod Embassy will debut online on March 20. The plot of actor Kabir Duhan Singh's thriller web series revolves around a fake passport racket and its takedown.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Deadloch Season 2

The critically acclaimed Australian crime comedy returns as detectives Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) head to a new town. The first two episodes of the show will drop on March 20.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Housemaid

Sydney Sweeney’s hit mystery thriller The Housemaid will be available online in India from March 19. Its superhit verdict has already spawned a sequel.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Jazz City

Jazz City is a Bengali-language historical thriller series streaming from March 19. Directed by Soumik Sen, the show is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and explores the espionage and political intrigue unfolding within Kolkata's Park Street jazz club scene.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Landlord

The Kannada period action drama Landlord, starring and directed by Duniya Vijay, premieres on March 19 after completing its theatrical run with mixed reviews. Set in 1980s rural Karnataka, the film is a gritty, character-driven tale and is sure to find audiences on OTT.