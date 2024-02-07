Advertisement

Viewers have a lot to look forward to this week on OTT. New and interesting titles will be dropping on digital this week. Choose from a variety of genres of web series that you can enjoy in the comfort of your home. Here is a rundown of all new series that's dropping on OTT this week.

Aarya 3 Part 2

Part 2 of the second season of Aarya 3 is one of the most anticipated shows this week. Sushmita Sen starrer series will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from February 9. In this season Aarya strikes a lucrative agreement with a Russian cartel, but she is unable to complete the transaction and ensure her children's safety because of the numerous barriers in her path.

A Killer Paradox

The K-drama series A Killer Paradox will also premiere this week. The show will release on Netflix on February 9. In the show, a detective begins working on the case, but he is forced to let go of the culprit because all the evidence is missing.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm will make its debut on OTT this week. Directed by Robert B. Weide the show stars Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Bob Einstein, Ashly Holloway, Shelley Berman. It will premiere on Jio Cinema on February 9.

One Day

Directed by Molly Manners, the romantic drama series One Day will stream on Netflix from February 8. The series is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by David Nicholls and is set in Edinburgh in 1988.