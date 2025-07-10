'Panchayat Actors Are Not Paid In Full Until...': Faisal Malik aka Prahlad Cha Says Payment For The Show Follows 'Corporate Structure'

Panchayat is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows in the Indian OTT space. Season 4 of Panchayat has released recently and the makers have already shared that season 5 will be releasing next year. Meanwhile, a report in Business Standard got fans talking about the salaries of the Panchayat cast members.

As per the report, Jitendra Kumar is the highest paid actor in the Panchayat cast and charges ₹70,000 per episode. Veteran Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav reportedly earn ₹50,000 and ₹40,000 respectively for each episode. Meanwhile, it is said that Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy charge around ₹20,000 per episode. Reportedly, Jitendra’s total earning stand at ₹5.6 lakh each for season 3 and season 4. Similarly, Neena is said to have earned ₹4 lakh and Raghubir ₹3.2 lakh for the previous seasons of Panchayat. However, given the popularity of the show and its modest production value, it is likely that the reported cast fees are higher than mentioned here.

Panchayat is streaming on Prime Video | Image: X

Talking about the matter, Faisal, who plays the role of Prahlad Cha in Panchayat, revealed details about the payment structure and fees hike. Appearing on The Raunac Podcast, Faisal shared, “The discussion about money starts after you agree to do the project.” Without revealing his salary, the actor said, “Sab acha tha (All was well),” hinting he is satisfied with his income from the show.

Panchayat season 5 will stream in 2026 | Image: X

Sharing how salaries are handed out in installments over a period of time till the show releases, Faisal said, “Payments happen in various ways. Some pay on per day basis, some pay the total. Ideally, the structure that the corporates are following today: They divide salaries per day wise. They divide your fees with the number of days you are going to work on the project. Then they convert it into installments. They pay certain amount at the time of signing. Then starting of the shoot, followed by middle of the shoot, end of the shoot, end of dubbing and eventually after release. They pay in about five segments. This takes over a year. Until your show is not released, you don’t receive your final payment.”