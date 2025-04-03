Panchayat Season 4: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta And Raghubir Yadav To Tackle New Challenge In Phulera, Release Date Out

Panchayat is all set to return with its fourth season. The show became an instant hit with the viewers when it premiered in 2020 and its second season also garnered overwhelming response upon its 2022 premiere. On the occasion of fifth anniversary of award-winning show, the makers announced, that they will return back this summer.

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video confirms release date of Panchayat S4

Panchayat is the most loved drama and ever since its trailer released last month, fans had been eagerly waiting for the release date. As per Amazon site, the web-series’ fourth installment premiere date has been set for July 2, 2025. The upcoming season promises more drama, more fun and heartwarming moments from Phulera.

As per Amazon site, in the upcoming season, get ready to see Abhishek, Pradhan Ji (Neena Gupta), and the beloved villagers of Phulera navigate new challenges and embark on quirky adventures. The show's lead star Jitendra Kumar is returning for the new season along with Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa. The eight-episode series, which premiered with its first season in April 2020, was an instant hit on Prime Video and garnered overwhelming response leading to a second season that came out in May 2022. The third season released in May 2024.

New season of Panchayat Season 4 | Source: Instagram

All about Panchayat

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), "Panchayat" revolves around Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate who for lack of a better job option, joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village named Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. The series was shot in a real panchayat office located in Mahodiya of Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh .