Panchayat's 'Sahayak' Chandan Roy Casting To Director's Unmissable Cameo: 5 Interesting Facts About The Jitendra Kumar Show Before Season 4 Release

The latest season of Panchayat will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 24. The show, headlined by Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghuvir Yadav, was first released in 2020 and became an instant hit among the Indian masses. The heartland storyline, relatable characters and niche drama added to its slice-of-life appeal. Over the years, the show has become one of the most followed Hindi web series and one of the streamer's top three most-watched Indian Originals. Ahead of the release of season 4, check out some lesser-known facts about the web show.

Chandan Roy's debut role was intended to be a tertiary character

Chandan Roy plays the role of 'Sahayak', an office assistant in the web series. His character is pivotal to the storyline and completes the quartet comprising ‘Sachiv Ji’ Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), ‘Pradhan Ji’ Brij Bhushan (Raghuvir Yadav) and Prahladcha Pandey (Faisal Malik). However, Chandan Roy was not brought on board to portray the character he does on the show. As per reports, the makers wanted to cast him as a side character in the show. However, Raghuvir Yadav, who had earlier worked with him, insisted he get cast as a primary character. On liking his performance, the makers offered Chandan the role of Sahayak, which marks his debut.

The director, who is also an actor

The OG fans of The Viral Fever (TVF) would be able to identify Deepak Kumar Mishra even in a crowded room. The director of Panchayat has flaunted his acting chops in various shows under the banner earlier. In the third season of Panchayat, when the actor who had to play the role of the electrician was running later, Mishra stepped in to make a brief cameo.



‘Prahlad Cha’ Faisal Malik was not keen on acting

Faisal Malik, the well-known producer, was not keen on returning to acting after his brief cameo in Gangs of Wasserypur in 2012. However, it was on the director's insistence that he agreed to take up the role of Prahlad Pandey, the up-pradhan in Panchayat. His heart-wrenching performance in seasons 2 and 3 of Panchayat became the talking point of the show.



When authenticity came at a price

One of the most common appreciations received by Panchayat is its essence to remain authentic to the heartland of India. Keeping this in mind, the costume designer, Priyadarshini Majumdar, brought clothes for the artists from a local market in the area. However, her plan flopped when the outfits shrank significantly after the first wash. She had to ultimately buy branded clothes that appeared to be locally produced to fit well with the world of Phulera.



Panchayat was not the first choice for the show title