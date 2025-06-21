Meet Sanvikaa, Panchayat's 'Rinki': Engineering Graduate Who Left Jabalpur To Secretly Pursue Acting And Changed Her Real Name Because...

Panchayat season 4 is all set to begin streaming on June 24 on Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of the release, a pivotal character in the series, Sanvikaa, took to her Instagram account to pen a cryptic note alleging disrespect for being an ‘outsider’. While she did not take any names, her post has gone viral online, sparking curiosity among fans. Know all about the actress and if she has any nepo connection.



Who is Sanvikaa? The actress who plays Rinki in Panchayat

Sanvikaa plays the role of Rinki Dubey in Panchayat. She is the daughter of Brij Bhushan (Raghuvir Yadav) and Manju Devi Dubey (Neena Gupta), and also plays the romantic interest of the protagonist, Abhishek Tripathi ‘Sachivji’ (Jitendra Kumar). The actress's character started off as a cameo in the first season of Panchayat. However, the makers had always planned to introduce her as a pivotal character from the second season onwards. Since then, Rinki has been an important part of the Phulera universe and has inadvertently become a household name for the fans of the slice of life show.



Sanvikaa hails from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The actress had very little plan of pursuing a career in showbiz and holds a degree in Engineering. After her graduation, Sanvikaa took a bold decision to pursue a career in acting, but in secrecy. She told her parents that she is taking up a 9-5 job in Bengaluru, but landed in Mumbai to try her luck at acting instead.

DYK Sanvikaa changed her real name

In an old conversation with Digital Commentary, Sanvikaa shared that her real name is Pooja Singh. However, the actress decided to change the name because she found it ‘too common’. She said, “Pooja Singh is a very common name. If you see in real life, even in school, if you call Pooja, five people will turn around and see. It is that common. And, there was already an actress by the name of Pooja Singh who had done TV. She had a lot of work history, so people were getting confused."



The actress stressed that the name change came with its challenges as the publications continued to refer to her as Pooja, leaving the audience confused. However, she also confessed that her former name holds a special place for her and is ‘very personal’.

Why is Sanvikaa in the limelight before Panchayat 4 release?

