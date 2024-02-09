Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

Percy Jackson And The Olympians Renewed For A Second Season, To Be Based on Sea Of Monsters Book

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiered in December of 2023. The series has recently been renewed for a second season, as confirmed by author Rick Riordan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy Jackson and the Olympians | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Percy Jackson and the Olympians created quite the stir when the television series marked its digital premiere back in December of 2023. The eight-part season's last episode was made available on January 30, leaving fans of the franchise and the fresh cast, wanting for more. However, the unsure wait on whether the series will be returning for a second season, has finally come to an end.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be returning for a second season


Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan, has officially confirmed that Percy Jackson and the Olympians, will in fact, be returning for a second season. The news was shared via Disney Plus Hotstar's official X handle. For the unversed, the complete first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

The official update from the streaming giant's X handle read, " “I can’t wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to #DisneyPlus! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters!”- Rick Riordan"  The update also ended up disclosing that the second season of the much-loved series will be based on the second novel from the Percy Jackson franchise, Sea of Monsters.

What will the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians entail?


As mentioned, the second season of the Percy Jackson series will be based on the book Sea of Monsters. Additionally, the original cast from the first season - namely led by Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri - will be returning for season two to reprise their roles, as intimated by the official press release.

However, Lace Reddick will sadly, not be part of the cast. The actor had passed away prior to the digital premiere of the show.
 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

