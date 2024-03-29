×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

Raveena Tandon, Who Plays Lawyer In Patna Shuklla, Reveals Her Family Ties With Courts

Raveena Tandon was last seen is web series, Karmma Calling. The actress will next be seen in the role of a lawyer in upcoming direct-to-OTT film Patna Shukla.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon | Image:raveenatandon/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Raveena Tandon is gearing up for the release of her next, Patna Shuklla. The actress has currently been out and about in Mumbai, promoting the same. The actress had some interesting insights to share when it came to the similarities she possesses with her role of lawyer Tanvi Shuklla in the film.

Raveena Tandon comes from a rich legal lineage


Raveena Tandon's role in Patna Shuklla stands greatly informed by the legal prowess she has seen in her own family. At a recent pre-release event, the actress detailed the professional profiles of her grandfather and uncle. She said, "I come from a line of lawyers and judges. My uncle was a prosecution lawyer in Madhya Pradesh. My grandfather was a high court judge in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. So, my knack for the law comes from this lineage".

The actress also quipped about how her husband, film distributor Anil Thadani, believes she would make a great lawyer, owing to her prowess when it comes to debating and putting her point across. She said, "My husband says that I’m very good at debate. He also feels that I would make for a very good lawyer. I’m glad that I got to live the life of a lawyer vicariously through my character in Patna Shuklla".

Raveena Tandon reflects on how being a mother informed her role in Patna Shuklla


As per a previous IANS report, Raveena Tandon has drawn great inspiration from her real-life experiences being a mother to daughter Rasha and son Ranbir, for portraying the role of Tanvi Shukla on screen. The actress also affirmed that she is in fact, "best friends" with her children. 

She said, "I’m best friends with my kids and the same dynamics we’ve portrayed on screen with Tanvi’s son. Bringing that chemistry on screen with Patna Shuklla brought back some lovely memories for me with my children. I’m sure the audience will feel the warmth and pure friendship that Tanvi and her son share." Patna Shuklla will be made available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, starting March 29. 

(with inputs from IANS)

Published March 28th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

