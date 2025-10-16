Rise And Fall Grand Finale: Who Are The Top 6 Contestants? Know Winner's Prize, Streaming Details, Performances And More

Rise And Fall finale will premiere on Prime Video and MX Player on October 17 | Image: Instagram

MX Player's reality show Rise And Fall season 1 will come its closure on October 17 with a star-studded grand finale episode. The high-stakes drama show witnessed 16 contestants entering, but only 6 remain now in the finale. Here's all you need to know about the finale of Rise And Fall, including streaming details and winner's prize money.

Rise And Fall: Who are the finalists?

Aarush Bhola, Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel, Akriti Negi, Dhanashree Verma and Nayandeep Rakshit have survived all the tasks, twists and turn on Rise And Fall and have turned out to be the finalists. In the final eviction, Sachin Bali and wildcard contestant Manisha Rani were evicted. According to some reports, of the six finalists Akriti, Dhanashree and Nayandeep have also been evicted before the final round and now Arush, Arbaz and Arjun will battle for the winner's title. The finale will be hosted by Ashneer Grover.

What will the Rise And Fall winner take home?

The winner will take home the entire prize pot earned by the rulers throughout the journey, which is about ₹30 lakh. The winner will also take home other goodies from show sponsors.

When will Rise And Fall finale stream?

Rise And Fall finale and all 42 episodes of the show can be streamed in MX Player and Prime Video in multiple languages. The finale will air at 12 pm on October 17.

Special performances to bring the curtain down on Rise And Fall

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh will deliver an electrifying performance on the finale of Rise And Fall. He will be joined by finalists Akriti Negi and Dhanashree Verma.