Rise And Fall: Online Badmoshi Erupts After Aarush Bhola And Arbaz Patel Come To Blows

The reality show Rise And Fall turned into a full-blown war zone as contestants Arbaz Patel and Aarush Bhola went from playing the game to abusing and throwing punches at each other. Arbaz and Aarush got off on the wrong foot in the start of the show after the latter was dumped in the workers zone. During the money task, Arbaz had pointed to Aarush's "lack of effort" as the reason the workers lost. When ruler Arbaz came to "make a deal" with the workers, they fought again. The female contestants in the workers area, Kubbra Sait, Akriti Negi and others broke them off.

What started as taunts soon turned into ugly name-calling and even a physical showdown. Snapping at Aarush, Arbaz said, “Kuch bhi nahi karra hai tu, mai to sochra hun ki Delhi wale afsoos karre honge ki isko kyun bhej diya. Tera khudka kuch hai hi nahi. (You are not doing anything. Delhiites must be regretting sending you the show. You have nothing of your own.”

The war of words only got nastier. Arbaz said, “Mera kya hai vo dikhra hai… Beta, Delhi vale to thukte bhi nahi honge tere upar. (Everybody can see what I have. Delhiites must not be even spitting at you.)” Aarush snapped back with equal rage. What followed was hurling of abuses, pushing, shoving and a near fistfight that shocked everyone. Both were injured. Aarush also vented out his banger on the set and tried to break down the closed doors.

Workers rushed in to separate the two before it went completely out of control. Aarush is popular vlogger and his fans posted videos in his support, Rahul Yadav aka Laila, who makes vlogs with Aarush posted some videos of people supporting him and threatening Arbaz. "1 ka jawab 10 ni 100 se dete hai," commented one. Another one said, "Bhaichara on top (sic)."

Rise and Fall this week saw the house split between Workers and Rulers, with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha hustling as Workers. Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel and Pawan Singh hold the throne as Rulers.