Rise And Fall: Dhanashree Verma Shades Trolls Over 'Gold Digger' Tag After Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal, Jokes 'Jo Mujhe Pyaar Milne Vala Hoga Vo Bhi Nahi...'

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce came through in March this year. The former couple got married in December 2020 and separated in June 2022. However, their separation and the events following their divorce made headlines. The actress and choreographer received major hate following her divorce. Fans of the cricketer labelled her a ‘gold digger’ after reports of a hefty alimony and divorce settlement surfaced.

Dhanashree Verma responds to being called ‘gold digger’

Dhanashree Verma is currently seen in the Amazon MX Player show, Rise and Fall. The show is hosted by Ashneer Grover and features several popular artists. A new promo of the show was released in which the contestants are required to pick from a gold bag worth ₹2 lakh and a silver bag worth ₹1 lakh. Dhanashree was paired with Arjun Bijlani, who was in favour of picking the gold bag.

In the promo, he could be heard saying, “Dekho mujhe diamond, silver thoda suit nahi karta. Mujhe gold suit karta hai (Look, diamonds and silver don't suit me. Gold suits me)." Dhanashree's iconic response became the talk of the town on social media. She quipped, “Yeh line toh main bol nahi sakti. Agar maine yeh line bol di toh jo mujhe pyaar milne vala hoga vo bhi nahi milega (I cannot say this line. If I say this line, I won't even get the love that I am going to get).” The promo is now viral online.

Dhanashree Verma ready to move on from divorce?