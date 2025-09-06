Rise And Fall: Pawan Singh Offers Splitsvilla Fame Akriti Negi A Break In Movies Amid Controversy Over Touching Women Inappropriately, Netizens Alert Her

Actors Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Ahana Kumra, dancer Dhanashree Verma, comedian Kiku Sharda, trans cricketer Anaya Bangar, Vlogger Arush Bhola and reality show contestants Arbaaz Patel and Akriti Negi and Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh are among the 16 contestants of the Amazon MX Player's new reality series Rise And Fall. Hosted by former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover, the series features contestants from diverse backgrounds, including Bollywood, music, politics, entrepreneurship, and social media. The show is based on the British series of the same name, which is hosted by Greg James. The first episode of Rise And Fall released today on the streamer.

Rise And Fall airs on MX Player | Image: Instagram

In the first episode, all contestants were introduced to each other. During an interaction, Pawan was seen speaking to Akriti while they were seated on the sofa. Pawan asked Akriti if she had done any movie till now. Akriti is known for featuring in the 2024 edition of Roadies. She also won Splitsvilla 15. Akriti introduced herself as a dancer and actress on the show and also shared that she will be starting her business soon.

Meanwhile, Akriti told Pawan that she has not done any movie so far as she has got a chance yet. Pawan said that he would help Akriti get cast in a film. He further mentioned that he has done over 250 movies, which impressed Akriti and she clapped for his achievements.

"Pawan Singh Se dur hi raho akriti yarr (sic), commented a social media user. Another one wrote, "Gajb yaar pawan bhaiya abhi use pta nhi hai aapke baare me poora bta ke aana (sic)."