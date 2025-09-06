Updated 6 September 2025 at 22:20 IST
Rise And Fall: Pawan Singh Offers Splitsvilla Fame Akriti Negi A Break In Movies Amid Controversy Over Touching Women Inappropriately, Netizens Alert Her
Rise And Fall contestant Pawan Singh has been in the limelight after allegedly touching Haryanvi actor Anjali Raghav inappropriately at the event in Lucknow. He later issued an apology on social media.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Actors Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Ahana Kumra, dancer Dhanashree Verma, comedian Kiku Sharda, trans cricketer Anaya Bangar, Vlogger Arush Bhola and reality show contestants Arbaaz Patel and Akriti Negi and Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh are among the 16 contestants of the Amazon MX Player's new reality series Rise And Fall. Hosted by former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover, the series features contestants from diverse backgrounds, including Bollywood, music, politics, entrepreneurship, and social media. The show is based on the British series of the same name, which is hosted by Greg James. The first episode of Rise And Fall released today on the streamer.
In the first episode, all contestants were introduced to each other. During an interaction, Pawan was seen speaking to Akriti while they were seated on the sofa. Pawan asked Akriti if she had done any movie till now. Akriti is known for featuring in the 2024 edition of Roadies. She also won Splitsvilla 15. Akriti introduced herself as a dancer and actress on the show and also shared that she will be starting her business soon.
Meanwhile, Akriti told Pawan that she has not done any movie so far as she has got a chance yet. Pawan said that he would help Akriti get cast in a film. He further mentioned that he has done over 250 movies, which impressed Akriti and she clapped for his achievements.
"Pawan Singh Se dur hi raho akriti yarr (sic), commented a social media user. Another one wrote, "Gajb yaar pawan bhaiya abhi use pta nhi hai aapke baare me poora bta ke aana (sic)."
Pawan has been in the limelight after allegedly touching Haryanvi actor Anjali Raghav inappropriately at the event in Lucknow. He later issued an apology on his social media and Anjali said she doesn't want to take the matter forward. Amid this, his videos from the past have resurfaced on social media showing him behaving in the same manner he did with Anjali with other girls.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 6 September 2025 at 22:20 IST