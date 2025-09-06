Updated 6 September 2025 at 20:21 IST
Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Makes This Exception For Prabhas And Triptii Dimri
With Spirit, sky is the limit and Sandeep Reddy Vanga is certain to take safe measures before the movie goes on the floors. There were reports that Prabhas will allot bulk dates for Spirit shoot.
Spirit starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri is the movie director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is working on currently after his blockbuster Animal. Spirit, an action drama, was announced back in August 2022 and is finally set to begin production this year. Prabhas has been juggling between various projects, including Maruthi's The Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauji, and it has been difficult for him to take out time yet for his cop role in Sandeep's next,. Meanwhile, the director has been busy with music sittings, composing background score for his next venture.
With Spirit, sky is the limit and Sandeep is making certain to take safe measures before the movie goes on the floors. There were reports that Prabhas will allot bulk dates for Spirit shoot and now, according to the latest buzz, another aspect related to the movie is certain to raise curiosity of the watchers.
It is being said that Sandeep is making sure the runtime of this movie is less than 3 hours. His last release Animal was over 3 hours and 20 minutes. His first hit Arjun Reddy, with Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, was also over three hours. However, its Hindi remake Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani was 2 hours and 52 minutes long. Spirit will probably be Sandeep's shortest film, even shorter than Kabir Singh.
Apart from runtime, Sandeep also revealed that for Spirit, 70% of the music is already done. The director shared that he feels that it is easier to shoot a film when the BGM is playing in the background. "During Kabir Singh, I realised that if the RR (re-recording) is done before the shoot begins, then it makes shooting much easier. I didn’t have those privileges during Arjun Reddy, but for Animal, 80% of the RR was done before the shoot itself," he said.
