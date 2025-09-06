Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Makes This Exception For Prabhas And Triptii Dimri

Spirit starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri is the movie director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is working on currently after his blockbuster Animal. Spirit, an action drama, was announced back in August 2022 and is finally set to begin production this year. Prabhas has been juggling between various projects, including Maruthi's The Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauji, and it has been difficult for him to take out time yet for his cop role in Sandeep's next,. Meanwhile, the director has been busy with music sittings, composing background score for his next venture.

Spirit is expected to go on the floors this year | Image: Instagram

With Spirit, sky is the limit and Sandeep is making certain to take safe measures before the movie goes on the floors. There were reports that Prabhas will allot bulk dates for Spirit shoot and now, according to the latest buzz, another aspect related to the movie is certain to raise curiosity of the watchers.

It is being said that Sandeep is making sure the runtime of this movie is less than 3 hours. His last release Animal was over 3 hours and 20 minutes. His first hit Arjun Reddy, with Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, was also over three hours. However, its Hindi remake Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani was 2 hours and 52 minutes long. Spirit will probably be Sandeep's shortest film, even shorter than Kabir Singh.

Prabhas and Triptii Dimri will feature in Spirit | Image: Instagram