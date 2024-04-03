Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that the action in the upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny and The Family Man are very different. The action sequences, especially the combat scenes, Samantha performed in The Family Man as Raji got her a lot of appreciation. From what Samantha has been talking about in relation to her upcoming show, it seems like she will be upping the ante in the terms of action that she did in The Family Man.

Samantha in a still from Citadel: Honey Bunny | Image: Prime Video/X

Samantha talks about action in Citadel: Honey Bunny

Shedding light on the stunts she has performed, the actress revealed the rigorous training and prep that went into executing the sequences for the upcoming series starring Varun Dhawan. Samantha said: "It is very different in terms of the action from what I did for The Family Man for the character of Raji. So it is different and I’m very very excited about the action in Citadel.”

Varun Dhawan in a still from Citadel: Honey Bunny | Image: Prime Video/X

“Definitely it is something I wanted to get from Raji and I think that has happened. Some of the highlights of the series are action bits and I am really looking forward to watching them on screen," she added.

What do we know about Citadel: Honey Bunny?

Citadel: Honey Bunny is billed as a riveting narrative that “fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s”.

Apart from Varun and Samantha, the show will also feature actors Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles. Citadel: Honey Bunny is written by Raj & DK along with Sita Menon. The show is produced by D2R films Production.

Citadel, developed by Anthony and Joe Russo, started with the American version, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. The spy franchise also has an Italian version, titled Citadel: Diana, coming out in 2024.

(With inputs from news agencies)