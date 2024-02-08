English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 01:13 IST

Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2: Art Banane Mein...

While Farzi 2 has been confirmed earlier by Shahid Kapoor, the fact that the makers are busy with three other projects might delay its release.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna starrer Farzi became one of the most streamed web series of last year. Since the show had an open ending, its season 2 is expected soon. As the show completed nearly a year since its release on Prime Video, Shahid was asked when season 2 of the show will be out, to which the actor had a funny response.

Shahid's humourously talks about Farzi 2

Farzi season 2 will happen and the same was confirmed by Shahid on the sidelines of an event. However, the timeline for its shooting is not yet set. When asked about the second season of the critically acclaimed show, the Haider actor humourously replied, "ART banana mein time lagta hai kachra jaldi ban jata hai (sic)."

The message seemed to be a call back to Shahid's character Sunny, who used to forge currency notes and used to call it art. During the Ask Me Session, the actor, who will next feature in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, set to release on February 9, brought out his funny side and entertained the social media users with his wit.

Raj and DK busy with other web series

Shahid's hint about Farzi taking time to go on the floors may very well be true since the makers of the show, Raj & DK will first work on Citadel India, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, followed by The Family Man 3 and Guns & Gulaabs Season 2. While the aforementioned three shows are greenlit, Farzi season 2 awaits official announcement.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

