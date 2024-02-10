Sofia Vergara Settles Lawsuit With Blanco Estate Over Netflix Show Griselda

Advertisement

The Netflix show Griselda lawsuit is coming to an end for Sofia Vergara. According to the court documents obtained by Hollywood Reporter, Vergara and the late Griselda Blanco's family reached an out-of-court settlement in a few short weeks. The complaint was dismissed with prejudice by the Blanco's family attorney, meaning that the same claim cannot be reopened in court.

Griselda Blanco Estate settles lawsuit

There's a chance that both parties settled, but there's no evidence that the Blanco kids were given any monetary compensation by the Modern Family actress. The lawsuit was filed on January 17 in a Miami-Dade County Court by Michael Corleone Blanco, the son of Blanco, and his wife Marie. They claimed the family had not given permission for Netflix to use their "image, likeness, and/or identity" and sought to prevent the six-part series from premiering on January 25.

Michael Sepulveda Blanco’s tried to halt the release of Griselda

Blanco asserted in his amended emergency motion for a temporary injunction that the show is based on extremely "private narratives" about his family that he shared with two former partners following the terms of their development agreement in 2009.

Blanco claimed that he "devoted several years to meticulously documenting the private narratives of his, as well as his mother's life," to publish a book and create a Spanish soap opera. The Blanco children are pleading for an immediate injunction to stop the show from airing.

Sofia Vergara's inclusion in the lawsuit most stemmed from her behind-the-scenes work as a series producer rather than from her performance as Griselda Blanco. The show is created by Doug Miro, Eric Newman, Carlo Bernard, and Ingrid Escajeda. All four were also produced alongside Vergara, Andrés Baiz, and Luis Balaguer. Christian Tappan, Vanessa Ferlito, Juliana Aiden Martinez, and Alberto Guerra are also featured in the series.