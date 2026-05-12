Lokesh Kanagaraj To Reunite Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde In AA23?

Allu Arjun has lined up two of the biggest films in Indian cinema after the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2. He is currently busy with the shooting of Atlee's Raaka, which features him alongside Deepika Padukone. One of the looks in the film will see Allu Arjun as a werewolf. On his birthday in April, the Telugu star announced his much-awaited collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Lokesh was expected to work on the delayed Kaithi sequel with Karthi. After the underwhelming reception of Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, the director was said to be putting focus back on LCU, and line up Kaithi 2 and Vikram 2 apart from a separate, rumoured spin-off on Suriya's character Rolex. However, on April 8, Lokesh and Allu Arjun's untitled film, whose music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, was formally announced.

However, this project is yet to go on the floors. Rumours have started circulating about the leading lady in AA23. As per some reports, Pooja Hegde is being considered to star opposite Allu Arjun in Lokesh's film. The actor pair has previously featured together in box office hits DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Both films performed well commercially and critically, making another reunion of Allu Arjun and Pooja an exciting prospect for fans.

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Pooja and Allu Arjun on the sets of DJ (2017) | Image: X

Pooja is currently gearing up for the release of her Bollywood rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. It features Mrunal Thakur and Varun Dhawan opposite her. This movie is set for release on June 5. Meanwhile, the actress' other film, Jana Nayagan with Thalapathy Vijay, awaits release. As per the latest update, Jana Nayagan will release before the end of this month. It is the remake of 2023 Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari.