Updated February 1st, 2024 at 23:20 IST

Squid Game 2, Bridgerton Season 3, Damsel: Netflix Unveils Release Dates Of Popular Series

The wait for popular Netflix shows is now over as Netflix recently unveiled the release dates of shows like Damsel, Brigerton Season 3, and Squid Game 2.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Squid Games 2
Squid Games 2 | Image:Netflix/X
The wait is finally over for the fans of the popular Korean show Squid Game 2, the British drama Bridgerton Season 3, Emily In Paris Season 4, and Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver among others. On Thursday, the popular streaming platform Netflix unveiled the release date of some of its most anticipated shows of the year. Check out the release dates below:

Damsel

Damsel is an American dark fantasy. The series directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo stars Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Elodie. The series also stars Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone,, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter, and Shohreh Aghdashloo among others. The series is all set to stream on Netflix from March 8.

Bridgerton Season 3

The show directed by Shondaland and Jess Brownell is back for its third season. The show finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin. The show's part 1 will release on May 16, 2024, and part 2 on June 13.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: Scargiver

The show will continue the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything. The series is set to stream on Netflix from April 19.

Emily In Paris Season 4: The fourth season of the series will show Emily finding herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life a year after moving from Chicago to Paris. The show makers are yet to unveil the release date, but, surely, the series will stream sometime this year.

Squid Game 2

The show which first streamed on Netflix on September 17, 2021, is all set to make its comeback three years later in 2024. The show which became a global phenomenon upon its release, won 14 Emmy nominations and won six including a historic won for Lee in the Best Actor in a Drama category and Hwang for best directing for a Drama.

Season 2 will have some new additions: Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an among others. The show has yet to decide its streaming date, however, it is confirmed that it will be available for viewing this year.

 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 23:20 IST

