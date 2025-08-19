Stalked For 13 Years, Kidnapped, Raped, Held Hostage In Soundproof Bunker: This Docu Series Brings Horrific True Crime Story To Life

True crime stories are a huge hit on OTT. Globally, viewers have been hooked onto real life crime tales, which not only show the darkest side of humanity but also serve as a reminder to not take one's safety and security lightly. The latest docu-series brings to life of the horrific ordeal Samantha Stites faced when a man decided to stalk her.

Also read: HHVM OTT Release Date Is Here But Major Disappointment For Hindi Viewers

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror now streaming on JioHotstar

The logline of the series reads, "Stalked for over a decade and then kidnapped and chained in a soundproof bunker. How did she escape and live to tell her story?" Stalking Samantha follows the story of Samantha Stites who was stalked over a period of 13 years by Christopher Thomas. When arrested, he pleaded guilty to kidnapping, torture and aggravated stalking. He was sentenced in 2024. The charges stemmed from a horrific October 2022 incident in which he kidnapped Stites and held her in a soundproof bunker he had constructed inside a storage unit.

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror is streaming on JioHotstar | Image: X

Stites had previously sought protection from Thomas through the legal system. Just months before the kidnapping, a personal protection order was denied.

Christopher planned the kidnapping for over a year

On Oct 7, 2022, Thomas broke into Stites' home in Michigan early in the morning and kidnapped her. He had spent months preparing for this moment and even build a soundproof room within a storage unit.

During investigation, Thomas revealed he had tracked Stites' movements for over a year using GPS devices, showing her the tracking app on his phone. He told her she would be held for two weeks, showing her supplies he had gathered including food, water and a bucket for bathroom needs.

Samantha Stites was kidnapped from her home in Michigan in October 2022 | Image: X