Updated 19 August 2025 at 22:41 IST

Stalked For 13 Years, Kidnapped, Raped, Held Hostage In Soundproof Bunker: This Docu Series Brings Horrific True Crime Story To Life

Samantha Stites was kidnapped from her home in Michigan in October 2022 by her stalker Christopher Thomas, who followed her for over 13 years.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Stalking Samantha is now streaming on JioHotstar
Image: X
True crime stories are a huge hit on OTT. Globally, viewers have been hooked onto real life crime tales, which not only show the darkest side of humanity but also serve as a reminder to not take one's safety and security lightly. The latest docu-series brings to life of the horrific ordeal Samantha Stites faced when a man decided to stalk her.

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror now streaming on JioHotstar

The logline of the series reads, "Stalked for over a decade and then kidnapped and chained in a soundproof bunker. How did she escape and live to tell her story?" Stalking Samantha follows the story of Samantha Stites who was stalked over a period of 13 years by Christopher Thomas. When arrested, he pleaded guilty to kidnapping, torture and aggravated stalking. He was sentenced in 2024. The charges stemmed from a horrific October 2022 incident in which he kidnapped Stites and held her in a soundproof bunker he had constructed inside a storage unit.

Image: X

Stites had previously sought protection from Thomas through the legal system. Just months before the kidnapping, a personal protection order was denied.

Christopher planned the kidnapping for over a year

On Oct 7, 2022, Thomas broke into Stites' home in Michigan early in the morning and kidnapped her. He had spent months preparing for this moment and even build a soundproof room within a storage unit.

During investigation, Thomas revealed he had tracked Stites' movements for over a year using GPS devices, showing her the tracking app on his phone. He told her she would be held for two weeks, showing her supplies he had gathered including food, water and a bucket for bathroom needs.

Image: X

After nearly 14 hours in captivity, Stites convinced Thomas to release her by promising not to report the crime. Once out, she sought medical help and reported the crime to the authorities. 

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 19 August 2025 at 22:41 IST

