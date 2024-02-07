Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Stranger Things 5: Finn 'Mike' Wolfhard, Gaten 'Dustin' Matarazzo's Looks From Sets Leaked

As fans await the final season of the sci-fi series, Stranger Things, new set photos have leaked online offering a glimpse into the character's looks.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Stranger Things 5 leaked photos
Stranger Things 5 leaked photos | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As fans eagerly await the fifth and final season of the Netflix sci-fi series, Stranger Things, new set photos have emerged, offering a sneak peek into the much-anticipated return of the beloved characters. However, due to Hollywood labour strikes, the production faced delays, pushing the release date to 2025. Nevertheless, the leaked photos from the sets of Stranger Things hints at a time leap.

Mike Wheeler's character gets a makeover?

In the leaked set photos from the fan-run account Stranger Things Spoilers, followers got their first look at Finn Wolfhard reprising his role as Mike Wheeler. Notably, Mike sports a new haircut reminiscent of his appearance in the show's debut season. This change in hairstyle sparks intrigue, especially considering rumours of a two-year time jump in the upcoming season.

The speculations about a potential time jump gained momentum with Mike's altered look, mirroring his appearance from Season 1. If the rumours prove accurate, the upcoming season might delve into the past, offering a nostalgic callback for fans who have been following the series since its release.

Dustin's new look from Stranger Things Season 5 leaked

Gaten Matarazzo, who portrays the character Dustin, was also captured in leaked set photos, donning the same costume from previous images. Notably, Dustin is seen at Hawkins High School, a location that holds significance in the Stranger Things universe. Speculation arises about Dustin's ongoing struggle to seek justice for Eddie Munson, portrayed by Joseph Quinn, who faced false accusations and a tragic fate.

Previous set photos hinted at a potential two-year time jump, with an edition of a book from 1988 making a cameo. Since Season 4 unfolds in 1986, this detail fuels the anticipation of a temporal leap in the narrative. Additional glimpses of a new control room and scenes featuring Dustin visiting Eddie's grave contribute to the ongoing mystery surrounding the final season.
 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

