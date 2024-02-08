English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

Stranger Things 5: Netizens call for boycott following Noah Schnapp's controversial remarks

Stranger Things 5's production is currently underway, but a photo showing Noah Schnapp smiling behind lead star Millie Bobby Brown, triggered an uproar.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Noah Schnapp
Noah Schnapp file photo | Image:IMDb
  • 3 min read
Stranger Things 5's production has officially begun, but it has been overshadowed by a controversy ignited by cast member Noah Schnapp. Netflix recently announced the commencement of the show's production and shared a cast photo, reaffirming the return of the original ensemble, including Schnapp, who portrays Will Byers. However, a photo circulating online, showing Schnapp beaming behind lead star Millie Bobby Brown, triggered an uproar among fans. The image sparked widespread calls for a boycott of the final season, with numerous netizens expressing dismay and urging others to abstain from watching the upcoming season.

What sparked the controversy against Noah Schanpp?

The focal point of the outrage stemmed from a controversial video involving Schnapp. The video depicted Schnapp smiling while recording individuals holding stickers with contentious slogans, notably "Zionism Is Sexy" and "Hamas Is Isis." The video's emergence intensified criticism against the actor, with viewers accusing him of displaying insensitivity towards the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict and prioritising social media posts over human lives.

Expressing their disappointment, numerous fans voiced their dismay at the apparent lack of action taken against Schnapp by the show's makers. Many were dismayed that the actor faced no repercussions for his actions, leading to a fervent call for a boycott of the upcoming season.

Fans pledge to boycott Stranger Things 5

Commenting on the issue, one disappointed viewer stated, "They have taken NO action against him. I'm appalled. Completely and utterly appalled. I will not be watching season 5, and I urge everyone else to do the same." This sentiment echoed across various social media platforms, where fans expressed their disappointment and frustration, citing the lack of consequences for Schnapp's actions.

Another social media user wrote, "i cant believe we live in a world where melissa got fired as the lead and noah schnapp is smiling in the new cast picture for stranger things. yall hate women and people who aren’t supporting war crimes from white old evil men."

As of now, neither Netflix nor Schnapp has publicly addressed the backlash or provided any formal response regarding the calls for boycott. 

 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

