It's that time of the week when we bring to you the list of the latest OTT releases that you can binge-watch over the weekend in the comfort of your home. From Big Girls Don’t Cry to Grey’s Anatomy Season 20, several web series are debuting in various genres. Check out the list of titles below and plan your week accordingly.

Big Girls Don’t Cry

Starring Pooja Bhatt, Zoya Hussain, Lovleen Misra, Mukul Chadda, Avantika Vandanapu, Raima Sen and Dalai Tenzin Lhakyila, the series revolves around a group of young girls navigating life's challenges in Vandana Valley. The series will start streaming from March 14 on Prime Video.

(A still from the trailer of Big Girls Don’t Cry | ImageYouTube)

Girls5eva Season 3

Starring Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell, the series revolves around a '90s girl group, who just one hit record in their bank. They get a second chance at success when a young rapper decides to sample their song. Emmy-nominated musical comedy Girls5eva is headed to Netflix for an all-new third season debuting March 14. Seasons 1 and 2 will also premiere on the service the same day.

(A still from Girls5eva Season 3 | Image: Instagram)

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20

The hit medical drama is returning with the 20th season, featuring a compact run of 10 episodes. The upcoming season promises to navigate the emotional and professional complexities within Seattle Grace Hospital with a renewed focus. It will release on March 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.

(A poster of Grey's Anatomy Season 20 | Image: Instagram)

Manhunt

A crime limited series created by Monica Beletsky is based on the bestselling book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer. The aftermath of the first American presidential assassination and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln's Reconstruction plans. It will stream on March 15 on Apple TV+.