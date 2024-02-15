English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

Streaming On OTT: Einstein And The Bomb, Ready Set Love, Web Series To Binge-Watch This Weekend

From Tokyo Vice season 2 to Einstein And The Bomb, take a look at the complete list of web series releasing this week.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Einstein And The Bomb
A still from the series | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
The weekend is going to be high acting, drama, suspense, comedy, mystery and thrill as we have brought to you the list of web series releasing this week. You can watch the films from the comfort of your home or keep you company during your travelling sessions. From Tokyo Vice season 2 to Einstein And The Bomb, take a look at the complete list.

Einstein And The Bomb

The docuseries will combine archival footage with dramatisation and explore key moments in science genius Einstein's life, and how his work has changed history's course. Everything he says in the film is taken from the words he said or wrote. It will premiere on Netflix on February 16.

(A still from series | Image: IMDb)
(A still from series | Image: IMDb)

Tokyo Vice season 2

Ansel Elgort returns as Jake Adelstein, an American journalist, in the new season of Tokyo Vice which continues to descend deeper into the world of crime. The crime drama is based on the 2009 book of the same title by Jake Adelstein. It also stars Ken Watanabe in the lead role. The upcoming season premiered on Lionsgate.

Ready, Set, Love

The series is set in a surrealistic world where men are vastly outnumbered, women must compete for the perfect gentlemen in a government-sponsored game show. It will start streaming on February 15 on Netflix.

(A poster of the series | Image: IMDb)
(A poster of the series | Image: IMDb)

Love Storiyaan

It is the latest anthology series, featuring six different love stories, exploring themes of love, hope, happiness, and overcoming odds. It is currently streaming on Prime Video.

(A poster of the series | Image: IMDb)
(A poster of the series | Image: IMDb)

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani

Anushka (Jennifer Winget) is a sharp but ethical lawyer who works with Virat (Karan Wahi), her ambitious colleague, in her father's law firm. Their lives change as Ankita (Reem Shaikh) joins as an intern, concealing a hidden agenda under the guise of a job opportunity. It is streaming on SonyLiv on February 12.

 

 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

