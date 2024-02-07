Advertisement

A Suits spin-off is now in the works. The shooting for the same is set to commence in March, with the first schedule slated to be held in Vancouver. A reprisal of roles from the original cast however, appears to be less than likely.

The Suits spin-off will be set in Los Angeles



The Suits spin-off series has been titled Suits: LA. A Pubity report states that the hike in viewership of legal dramas, particularly on streaming platform giant Netflix, has been the primary factor influencing this move. NBC Universal will be bankrolling the series. A Variety report adds, that Suits creator Aaron Korsh will not only be writing the spin-off, but will also be stepping in as executive producer. David Bartis and Dog Liman for Hypnotic, and Gene Klein.

The series will be directed by Victoria Mahoney. Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty starred in the original Suits, which ran between for nine seasons between 2011 to 2019. However, a reprisal of roles from any of the primary cast members, appears less than likely.

What is Suits: LA about?



The protagonist of Suits: LA, will go by the name of Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York. The series will follow Black as he represents high-profile clients based in Los Angeles.

The logline for the series reads, "His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."