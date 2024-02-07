Advertisement

Sushmita Sen is all set to headline the third and final season of her show Aarya. The action drama web series will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 9. Ahead of the show’s release, the actress has opened up about shooting the climax of the show.

Sushmita Sen says shooting Aarya climax felt like a ‘personal battle’

Sushmita Sen, who is gearing up for the upcoming season of her show Aarya, has shared that she felt like she was the last soldier in her own personal battle while shooting for the climax scene in the new season. She also shared that she was fully prepared to shoot the climax and she felt that the line between Aarya and Sushmita almost got blurred. For an actor who pours their heart into every role, filming intense scenes is as emotional as they are portrayed on screen. Sushmita experienced this firsthand on the set of the Emmy award-nominated show in which she portrays the titular character.

Elaborating on the same, the actress said: “Shooting the climax scenes in Aarya's Antim Vaar was quite a challenge for me, being a pretty emotional person. It felt like I was the last soldier in my own personal battle. I was super prepared, especially during the action parts so much so that the line between Aarya and Sushmita almost got blurred.” She further mentioned: “Playing Aarya doesn't feel like acting; it's more like a dedication to doing whatever it takes to protect family, just like I would. Thanks to Ram Madhavani, filming those intense scenes was surprisingly comfortable. He makes the set feel easy and stress-free, almost like letting go of all the tension.”

Aarushi Bajaj Reveals Sushmita Sen Broke Down During The Climax Scene

Actress Aarushi Bajaj, who plays the character of Arundhati Sareen in the crime thriller drama Aarya revealed that her co-stars Sushmita Sen, Viren Vazirani and Pratyaksh Panwar shared an emotional moment during the climax scene. Elaborating on the incident, Aarushi said, “In one of the confrontational scenes between Aru and Dhruv, I wanted to do something spontaneous to vent Aru's anger. So, I asked Ram Madhvani sir if I could throw something at my co-actor in anger. He very agreeably walked with me into Aru's room and suggested what things I could probably throw." She further added, “My co-actor was completely unaware of this and was shocked when I did it in the scene. I'm not sure if that was the final take we went ahead with, but that's the fun of shooting with Ram Sir. We're always on our toes.”

