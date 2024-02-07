Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Tammannah Bhatia Roped In For Archit Kumar's Comedy Series, Project To Go On Floor In March

Tamannaah Bhatia will headline a yet-to-be-titled tipsy dramedy web series. The series will be a streaming project and is currently in the pre-production stage.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia | Image:Tamannaah Bhatia
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia who was recently seen in Jailer and Bhola Shankar has come onboard for an untitled tipsy drama series. The series will be a streaming project and is currently in the pre-production stage. As per an IANS report, the series will feature two actresses and the casting for the second leading lady is currently underway. The shooting for the same is slated to begin in mid-March or early April.

Tamannaah to be seen next in an untitled tipsy drama series

The upcoming series marks her fourth project in the digital realm. The fans and followers will have to wait a bit for the title of Tamannaah’s upcoming project to be unveiled. However, it is being said that the light-hearted series will be helmed by director Archit Kumar. The project is being helmed under the digital wing of Dharma Production in association with the OTT platform Prime Video.

Apart from this, the actress has an impressive lineup of projects in her way. Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in Vedaa alongside John Abraham and also in a Tamil project titled Arnamanai 4.

Tamannaah Bhatia's visit to Kamakhya Temple

Prior to this, the Lust Stories actress was recently in the headlines as she embarked on a spiritual journey to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam with her family. The Baahubali star shared pictures from the temple visit on Instagram. In one of the pictures, she can be seen lighting the diya while the others featured her posing with family from the holy shrines.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

