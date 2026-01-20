Taskaree Actor Reacts After Netizen Points Out 'Error' In Emraan Hashmi-Led Netflix Series

Emraan Hashmi-led thriller drama, Taskaree, debuted on Netflix on January 14. Social media users who binge-watched all episodes of the show took to their accounts to point out a particular oddity in the series based on smuggling. Before the doubts could gain traction, the actor in question took to the comment section to set the record straight about the scene.

Taskaree actor Rajjat Kumar Bhasin reacts to a social media user

On January 18, a social media user with the username ‘suffernama2025’ operated as Priti & Rahul vlogs took to their social media account to share a clip from the series. In the clip, the actor in the scene could be heard fumbling his dialogue, which visibly made it to the final cut. With the clip, the Instagram users implied that the line is an ‘error' seemingly overlooked by the makers.

However, clarifying about the scene, Rajjat Kumar Bhasin, who plays the role of the customs officer in the particular scene, took to the comment section of the video to share the making of the sequence. He clarified, “Hahahahahha im glad you guys are enjoying, but that's how it was written. After all, we all mumble out of fear.” The user who had shared the video also replied to the actor's comment and wrote, “We finally got the answer from the man himself 😂😂😂 thank you so much for commenting." Other users also agreed with Bhasin's justification and lauded the makers for the authenticity.



When Emraan Hashmi called Taskaree a ‘well-researched show’

Before the release of the series on January 14, the cast and crew of Taskaree came together to promote the show. Speaking to ANI at the time, the lead actor Emraan Hashmi shared, “It is a very well-researched show. The creators gathered these stories through discussions with various team members, particularly experts. They weaved those insights into interspersed scenes. There is a very new world and novelty in it." Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web also stars Anurag Sinha, Nandish Sandhu, and Amruta Khanvilkar, among others.



