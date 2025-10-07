Updated 7 October 2025 at 16:03 IST
The Conjuring Last Rites On OTT: Fans Of Horror Movie Outside India Can Now Rent It For ₹2200
The Conjuring Last Rites On OTT: The ninth and final movie in the Conjuring universe hit the big screens on September 5 and is all set for its digital debut.
The Conjuring: Last Rites on OTT: The Hollywood horror movie released in India on September 5. It is the ninth part in the supernatural horror movieverse, also consisting of The Nun and Annabelle. The film has made its digital debut in just a month of its theatrical release.
Would you give ₹2200 to rent The Conjuring: Last Rites?
The horror movie, The Conjuring: Last Rites, raked in lesser collections than anticipated, both in India and internationally. The movie ended its run in India with ₹ 83.24 Cr in total. However, worldwide, the movie minted ₹ 3575.83 Cr, as per Sacnilk.
After nearly a month of theatrical run, The Conjuring: Last Rites is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango. However, the service is available only outside India for now. The title is currently available for rent at 25$, which converts to roughly ₹2,219.14.
All about The Conjuring: Last Rites and the horror movie franchise
The Conjuring: Last Rites features Ed and Lorraine Warren's final tryst with the supernatural. In the last movie of the franchise, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to the big screen in the ninth instalment of The Conjuring as the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, to eliminate a supernatural presence in a possessed home.
The Conjuring series is centred around the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. In chronological order, the first film in the franchise was The Conjuring (2013). The movie was a massive blockbuster and a critical success. A spin-off of the movie, Annabelle released in 2014. This was followed by the release of The Conjuring 2 in 2016. Then came the second part of the Annabelle movie in 2017. In 2018, the makers released The Nun, which sets the beginning of the franchise. Annabelle Comes Home was released in the following year. The third Conjuring movie, The Devil Made Me Do It, hit screens in 2021 before The Nun II in 2023. The Conjuring: Last Rites is the final and ninth part of the franchise.
