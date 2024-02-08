Advertisement

Guy Ritchie's 2019 gangster film, The Gentlemen, is getting its very own spin-off series of the same name. Also titled The Gentlemen, a trailer for the show was released earlier today by streaming platform Netflix. The spin-off series will be set in the same universe as its cinematic counterpart, albeit with an entirely fresh cast.

Advertisement

The Gentlemen trailer now out



Netflix recently released the trailer for their latest series, The Gentlemen. Notably starring Theo James in the lead as the Duke of Halstead, the series also features Ray Winstone as cannabis empire founder Bobby Glass along with Kaya Scodelario as Bobby’s daughter - also the cannabis empire's operations leader. Guy Ritchie may not be featuring in the spin-off series but is amply involved in bringing the show to life as its creator, co-writer, executive producer. Ritchie has also directed the first two episodes of the show.

Advertisement

Get ready to witness Theo James in his gangster era.



The Gentlemen — a new drama series from Guy Ritchie and also starring Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Peter Serafinowicz, and Ray Winstone — premieres this March. pic.twitter.com/jPYL5TbIBp — Netflix (@netflix) January 15, 2024



The series description reads, "The Gentlemen sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizeable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it."

Advertisement

The Gentlemen will be premiering in March



Besides Theo James, Ray Winstone and Bobby Glass, The Gentlemen series also features Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Max Beesley, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz. The original 2019 film featured a star-studded ensemble cast of Guy Ritchie, Charlie Hunnam and Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant.

Advertisement

The Gentlemen will be available for streaming on Netflix, come March 2024.