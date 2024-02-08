Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

The Gentlemen Teaser Trailer: Theo James Leads Gangster Series Spin-Off To 2019 Guy Ritchie Movie

Guy Ritchie's 2019 gangster film The Gentlemen has set the stage for its very own spin-off series. Also titled The Gentlemen, the series will premiere in March.

Republic Entertainment Desk
The Gentlemen
The Gentlemen | Image:Netflix
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Guy Ritchie's 2019 gangster film, The Gentlemen, is getting its very own spin-off series of the same name. Also titled The Gentlemen, a trailer for the show was released earlier today by streaming platform Netflix. The spin-off series will be set in the same universe as its cinematic counterpart, albeit with an entirely fresh cast.

The Gentlemen trailer now out


Netflix recently released the trailer for their latest series, The Gentlemen. Notably starring Theo James in the lead as the Duke of Halstead, the series also features Ray Winstone as cannabis empire founder Bobby Glass along with Kaya Scodelario as Bobby’s daughter - also the cannabis empire's operations leader. Guy Ritchie may not be featuring in the spin-off series but is amply involved in bringing the show to life as its creator, co-writer, executive producer. Ritchie has also directed the first two episodes of the show.

The series description reads, "The Gentlemen sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizeable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it."

The Gentlemen will be premiering in March


Besides Theo James, Ray Winstone and Bobby Glass, The Gentlemen series also features Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Max Beesley, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz. The original 2019 film featured a star-studded ensemble cast of Guy Ritchie, Charlie Hunnam and Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant.

The Gentlemen will be available for streaming on Netflix, come March 2024.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

